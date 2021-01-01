« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 962193 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 09:36:34 am »
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:34 am
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.
I was always confident he'd do badly at United. Moyes plays safety first football and you need to be brave to win leagues because, points wise, it's better to win one and lose one rather than play safe with two draws. You have to go for it every game and that's not his style.
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Just noticed they top the important league.......most Premier League defeats
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Southampton made 10 changes as well! And their first 11 is a Championship side.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:23:18 am
Dyche has complained about only having 12 fit outfield players. Have they abandoned their Academy? If that were us, we'd have stuck the kids out and, given the performances of our recent crop from Kirkby, we'd probably have won. But even if it's a game you lose you can get something from it in the long run by giving the youngsters some experience of playing in front of a crowd and the crowd will likely be more forgiving of a loss than when it happens with seasoned professionals. I can only assume there is a lack of talent in the lower as well as the upper echelons of the club. Perhaps that's what happens when you fill your coaching positions with has-beens who once pulled on the blue shirt?

Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 10:57:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:34 am
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.



Moyes has been tainted with the faintest odour of success, he would not be welcomed back at Everton.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Dyche's comments about the booing when Young came on were classic Hodgson Dyche.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/czj9y30yr9zt
Looking for a winning goal, Dyche decided to replace striker Beto with full-back Young and it did not go down well with the home supporters, loudly jeering the move with audible obscenities thrown in the direction of the manager.

"That is the tough thing about football, it is a tough industry" Dyche said of the reaction. "The crowds have opinions about varying players and that is one of them things. He is certainly a tough customer mentally.

"I totally understand it, Young is old and wise enough to know this is the way the industry is. He is a fantastic professional but the fans have a right to say what they want to say and I am never going to question that."
They weren't booing Young you silly twat - they were booing because you replaced a striker with a right back.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,823
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 11:30:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:01:06 am
Moyes is above their level to manage, he did an amazing job at West ham and was harshly let go.

Funny that another manager they actually thought was below them is now the manager of Ac Milan.

Fonseca will be gone if they lose to Inter and I can see him being on Moshiri's list. He's still the one who has to make the calls.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,005
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 11:35:03 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:38:36 am
Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.

The lower age groups were 'manning' the trebuchets.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,570
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 12:09:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:30:51 am
Fonseca will be gone if they lose to Inter and I can see him being on Moshiri's list. He's still the one who has to make the calls.

Moshilaaa hasn't got enough money to sack Dyche as his team and bring in a whole new one.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,823
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:09:19 pm
Moshilaaa hasn't got enough money to sack Dyche as his team and bring in a whole new one.

His contract is up in nine months so the pay-off for a manager of his quality shouldn't be that much
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,570
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:36 pm
His contract is up in nine months so the pay-off for a manager of his quality shouldn't be that much

His wage is reportedly £5m, so I'd guess approaching £5m to get rid of him and all his staff and to bring in the new bunch maybe (once you include all the agent fee's, etc). Not even sure they can afford that :D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 12:42:37 pm »
Liked this comment on the BBC site


"Miserable few weeks for Ashley Young, having absolute stinkers then finds out hes losing his winter fuel allowance"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,150
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:38:36 am
Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.

Lost 4-1.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16574 on: Today at 01:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
I forgot that this game was on while looking at ours. The moment I switched to the General Football thread and saw their thread was top I knew.  :D

I still can't believe they've never won this trophy, when the likes of Oxford, Swansea and Swindon all have. Birmingham and Norwich have both won it twice, for fucks sake  :D

Completely forgot about it too. Just checked the result. Christ, when it rains it pours.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16575 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:57 am
Wow!

I didn't realise these were playing until I saw comments in another thread. So I just looked up the stats. Southampton had 74% possession at Goodison and had almost 800 passes compared to the Shite's 260.    :o

That's staggering.

 :lmao

:lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16576 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm »
Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.

The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16577 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm »
The other comment I liked was

They can ignore the EFL now so they can concentrate on losing in the league
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,805
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16578 on: Today at 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:24:04 pm
Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.

The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.

Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,907
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16579 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Jellyfish?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16580 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Drenthe and Van Der Meyde were particularly dreadful.
Logged
AHA!

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,805
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16581 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/david-moyes-all-everton-signings-17954615

Apologies as its the Red Echo website
.
David Moyes signed 74 players for Everton.
The echo ranks them all out of 10
Some absolute donkeys in the list.
How many can you remember?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16582 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm »
Ibrahim Said "I was going to play the match against Liverpool as a starter, but then I dyed my hair red and I didn't play," he said later.

 :lmao

Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,907
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16583 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:01:07 pm
Ibrahim Said "I was going to play the match against Liverpool as a starter, but then I dyed my hair red and I didn't play," he said later.

 :lmao


They're all fucking mad, aren't they?

I bought a blue Fender Strat guitar a few years ago.
My brother who's a blue asked "don't you feel strange playing a guitar that's the same colour as our shirts?" 

;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16584 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:24:04 pm
Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.

The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.
Pickford's breakthrough season and still, remarkably, his only relegation.  Defoe was better that season than anything that Everton have and they also had plenty of steady Premier League players (O'Shea, van Aanholt, Manquillo, Denayer, Larsson, Pienaar, Januzaj, Borini etc.).  This Everton squad is arguably worse but they are at least mostly a good fit for the 'style' their manager wants to play.  It seemed like Moyes and that Sunderland team lost interest after Christmas and happily drifted to relegation whilst almost never scoring.

The funniest thing Everton could do would be to sack Dyche and bring in somebody that tried to get them playing football.  Unfortunately I think Moshiri has mentally checked out so they'll just plod along getting 25-35% possession and a few set-piece goals until a takeover is completed.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:33 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16585 on: Today at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Was that Number 1 when they last won a trophy? My mum had the cassette single, double A Side with a cover of  The White Cliffs of Dover. :lmao

Braveheart was released the same week in 1995. Even the Scottish army has a victory since Everton last won a trophy.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16586 on: Today at 02:21:33 pm »
A blue mate of mine just sent me this. Bananas

Tonight saw Sean Dyche become the longest-serving manager of Moshiri era...

Dyche 68 games (19.5 months)
Ancelotti 67 (17.5 months)
Silva 60 (18 months)
Koeman 58 (17 months)
Lampard 43 (12 months)
Allardyce 26 (5.5 months)
Benitez 22 (6.5 months)
Martinez 14 (2.5 months
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,565
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16587 on: Today at 02:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:18:30 pm
Braveheart was released the same week in 1995. Even the Scottish army has a victory since Everton last won a trophy.

FREEEEDOMMMMMM! Is what they now shout when they want to sack off the contract if their high earning striker.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,687
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16588 on: Today at 02:27:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:50:55 pm
Drenthe and Van Der Meyde were particularly dreadful.

Oh there are some wonderful stories about him. Not wonderful if you're expecting the behaviour of a professional athlete, but just wonderful because of the complete lunacy.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,426
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16589 on: Today at 02:33:18 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:21:33 pm
A blue mate of mine just sent me this. Bananas

Tonight saw Sean Dyche become the longest-serving manager of Moshiri era...

Dyche 68 games (19.5 months)
Ancelotti 67 (17.5 months)
Silva 60 (18 months)
Koeman 58 (17 months)
Lampard 43 (12 months)
Allardyce 26 (5.5 months)
Benitez 22 (6.5 months)
Martinez 14 (2.5 months

Djeebus.. they're a mental lot..
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16590 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:21:33 pm
A blue mate of mine just sent me this. Bananas

Tonight saw Sean Dyche become the longest-serving manager of Moshiri era...

Dyche 68 games (19.5 months)
Ancelotti 67 (17.5 months)
Silva 60 (18 months)
Koeman 58 (17 months)
Lampard 43 (12 months)
Allardyce 26 (5.5 months)
Benitez 22 (6.5 months)
Martinez 14 (2.5 months
:o

Rank them as managers away from the madhouse that is Everton FC...

Ancelotti
Benitez (sorry Rafa!)
Silva
Koeman
Martinez
Allardyce
Dyche
Lampard
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,070
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16591 on: Today at 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:27:17 pm
Oh there are some wonderful stories about him. Not wonderful if you're expecting the behaviour of a professional athlete, but just wonderful because of the complete lunacy.

You can't just drop that bomb and leave the thread ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,907
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16592 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:27:17 pm
Oh there are some wonderful stories about him. Not wonderful if you're expecting the behaviour of a professional athlete, but just wonderful because of the complete lunacy.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:46:51 pm
You can't just drop that bomb and leave the thread ;D
Agreed.
Spill.   ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,565
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16593 on: Today at 03:21:22 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:46:51 pm
You can't just drop that bomb and leave the thread ;D

He was widely known to be a bit of a hell raiser/heavy boozer wasnt he?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 