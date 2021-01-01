Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.



The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.



Pickford's breakthrough season and still, remarkably, his only relegation. Defoe was better that season than anything that Everton have and they also had plenty of steady Premier League players (O'Shea, van Aanholt, Manquillo, Denayer, Larsson, Pienaar, Januzaj, Borini etc.). This Everton squad is arguably worse but they are at least mostly a good fit for the 'style' their manager wants to play. It seemed like Moyes and that Sunderland team lost interest after Christmas and happily drifted to relegation whilst almost never scoring.The funniest thing Everton could do would be to sack Dyche and bring in somebody that tried to get them playing football. Unfortunately I think Moshiri has mentally checked out so they'll just plod along getting 25-35% possession and a few set-piece goals until a takeover is completed.