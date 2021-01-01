Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.
The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems