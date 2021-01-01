« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16560 on: Today at 09:36:34 am
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16561 on: Today at 09:46:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:34 am
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.
I was always confident he'd do badly at United. Moyes plays safety first football and you need to be brave to win leagues because, points wise, it's better to win one and lose one rather than play safe with two draws. You have to go for it every game and that's not his style.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16562 on: Today at 10:01:02 am
Just noticed they top the important league.......most Premier League defeats
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16563 on: Today at 10:35:25 am
Southampton made 10 changes as well! And their first 11 is a Championship side.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16564 on: Today at 10:38:36 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:23:18 am
Dyche has complained about only having 12 fit outfield players. Have they abandoned their Academy? If that were us, we'd have stuck the kids out and, given the performances of our recent crop from Kirkby, we'd probably have won. But even if it's a game you lose you can get something from it in the long run by giving the youngsters some experience of playing in front of a crowd and the crowd will likely be more forgiving of a loss than when it happens with seasoned professionals. I can only assume there is a lack of talent in the lower as well as the upper echelons of the club. Perhaps that's what happens when you fill your coaching positions with has-beens who once pulled on the blue shirt?

Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16565 on: Today at 10:57:00 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:34 am
Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.



Moyes has been tainted with the faintest odour of success, he would not be welcomed back at Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16566 on: Today at 11:26:31 am
Dyche's comments about the booing when Young came on were classic Hodgson Dyche.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/czj9y30yr9zt
Looking for a winning goal, Dyche decided to replace striker Beto with full-back Young and it did not go down well with the home supporters, loudly jeering the move with audible obscenities thrown in the direction of the manager.

"That is the tough thing about football, it is a tough industry" Dyche said of the reaction. "The crowds have opinions about varying players and that is one of them things. He is certainly a tough customer mentally.

"I totally understand it, Young is old and wise enough to know this is the way the industry is. He is a fantastic professional but the fans have a right to say what they want to say and I am never going to question that."
They weren't booing Young you silly twat - they were booing because you replaced a striker with a right back.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16567 on: Today at 11:30:51 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:01:06 am
Moyes is above their level to manage, he did an amazing job at West ham and was harshly let go.

Funny that another manager they actually thought was below them is now the manager of Ac Milan.

Fonseca will be gone if they lose to Inter and I can see him being on Moshiri's list. He's still the one who has to make the calls.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16568 on: Today at 11:35:03 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:38:36 am
Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.

The lower age groups were 'manning' the trebuchets.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16569 on: Today at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:30:51 am
Fonseca will be gone if they lose to Inter and I can see him being on Moshiri's list. He's still the one who has to make the calls.

Moshilaaa hasn't got enough money to sack Dyche as his team and bring in a whole new one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16570 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:09:19 pm
Moshilaaa hasn't got enough money to sack Dyche as his team and bring in a whole new one.

His contract is up in nine months so the pay-off for a manager of his quality shouldn't be that much
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16571 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:36 pm
His contract is up in nine months so the pay-off for a manager of his quality shouldn't be that much

His wage is reportedly £5m, so I'd guess approaching £5m to get rid of him and all his staff and to bring in the new bunch maybe (once you include all the agent fee's, etc). Not even sure they can afford that :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16572 on: Today at 12:42:37 pm
Liked this comment on the BBC site


"Miserable few weeks for Ashley Young, having absolute stinkers then finds out hes losing his winter fuel allowance"
  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16573 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:38:36 am
Their U21s were busy being twatted by Stockport County in the EFL Trophy.

Lost 4-1.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16574 on: Today at 01:07:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
I forgot that this game was on while looking at ours. The moment I switched to the General Football thread and saw their thread was top I knew.  :D

I still can't believe they've never won this trophy, when the likes of Oxford, Swansea and Swindon all have. Birmingham and Norwich have both won it twice, for fucks sake  :D

Completely forgot about it too. Just checked the result. Christ, when it rains it pours.
  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16575 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:57 am
Wow!

I didn't realise these were playing until I saw comments in another thread. So I just looked up the stats. Southampton had 74% possession at Goodison and had almost 800 passes compared to the Shite's 260.    :o

That's staggering.

 :lmao

:lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

  Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16576 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm
Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.

The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16577 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm
The other comment I liked was

They can ignore the EFL now so they can concentrate on losing in the league
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16578 on: Today at 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:24:04 pm
Moyes was well backed at West Ham, I doubt he will get much to spend and Woodison.

The current Everton squad is about as bad as the Sunderland squad that went down.

Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16579 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Jellyfish?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16580 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Drenthe and Van Der Meyde were particularly dreadful.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16581 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/david-moyes-all-everton-signings-17954615

Apologies as its the Red Echo website
.
David Moyes signed 74 players for Everton.
The echo ranks them all out of 10
Some absolute donkeys in the list.
How many can you remember?
