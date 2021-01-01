Moyes turns 62 this season so they've seen the best of him. Did well at West Ham but they conceded a shitload of goals last season and lost his way. Even in the Conference League season he was nearly sacked a few times and winning it saved his job. His football is crap as well.



I was always confident he'd do badly at United. Moyes plays safety first football and you need to be brave to win leagues because, points wise, it's better to win one and lose one rather than play safe with two draws. You have to go for it every game and that's not his style.