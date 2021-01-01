Textor is starting to give me 777 vibes with some of his nonsense.



The Athletics Everton correspondent this week said nothing is happening at the moment regarding the takeover. Nobody has made a serious or credible offer to the Friedkin group for their £200m loan, and a condition of that loan was full repayment upon control of the club exchanging hands. Textor hasnt sold his Palace shares or identified a credible bidder that the publication knows of, and nothing has yet to be settled between 777 in the their court case with their major debtor, who is essentially no longer 777, but Leadenhall Capital and ACAP.



So basically, a third party that backed out of a deal is owed £200m before anyone can acquire Everton, and another third party - this one who has never had interest in the club - has acquired Everton's debt via 777s debts to them, and they require £266m be paid to them.



Textor wants Everton as part of his multi-club model, yet has managed to sink a financially modest team in Lyon into huge amounts of debt. Botafogo and Molenbeek arent exactly Crown Jewels. He basically wants to float the group on the Stock Exchange to generate mega money and thinks that having a Premier League club will massively inflate that value.



His Palace shares are a massive issue for him - he owns 45% of the club but whats attached is only 25% voting rights and he is consistently outvoted by the other shareholders. Hes been trying to sell it for over a year and the only offer hes had is the other shareholders, who are only willing to pay what its actually worth - 25%. He needs to make a profit because hes lost so much money on Lyon who are heavily leveraged at the moment. He wants £250m for his Palace shares and has been offered £100m. He thinks he can sell these shares, borrow the money to buy Everton, leverage the new stadium and ultimately achieve his multi club model with a Premier League team, which will allow him to float the group.



He sees floating as a solution - thinking it will generate enough funds to settle Lyon down, repay the debts there, restructure the entire group and sink some money into Everton to start making them a viable growing asset again, with the connected club model inflating the entire asset.



It feels that theres two many hurdles to get over for this guy, or many buyers. Theres £650m owed to three groups in secured loans, Moshiri wants £450m (he wont get anything if he wants to get rid of the club), so the cost of acquirement for anyone is £650m - over £1bn, with the ground needing about another £20m spending for completion, and thats before you touch the squad. They have very little cash flow, they cant afford to go down to restructure like a Villa or Southampton did, because they simply wont survive and be able to tackle their loans without the Premier League money.



Honestly if they go down and theres no angel owner waiting, they are in cataclysmic trouble.