Textor is proposing to buy Everton as himself (or rather a small group of investors) and it wouldn’t be linked to eagle investments.

That’s not going to get round the PL rules.



He says his bid has full equity funding. But that’s for the £25m for Moshiri and that’s it.



He slagged off Dyche, he slagged off their British players (laugh at Everton I might, but it has been a home for developing goood British players) and he slagged off their new ground



Perfect owner





Assuming his eventual purchase of the Toffees goes through,That makes it remarkably more valuable in terms of stock on the NYSE. Yet, he still wants to use the float of Eagle Football Group to aid Lyon. Textor is seeking roughly $525 million to benefit the Lyon debts of $425 million.Again, the only way this happens is if Textor can sell his stake in Crystal Palace. The American revealed his intention to move on from the Selhurst Park side back in February. However, there has been a lack of interest from buyers in that 45% share in Palace. Once that goes through, Everton can move on. Textor is ready to pay off all existing Everton debts. Plus, he will provide $65 million as an exit fee to move on from the club. That would be a welcome sight for Everton fans who have awaited an ownership change for several years. Time will tell if Textor is the one to finally end Everton’s suffering and angst towards its ownership.Snipped a couple paragraphs out of this article.