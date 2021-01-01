« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  7, 2024, 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
Boringly, the thing that area needs is a supermarket. Think the closest one to it is the Sainsburys and Lidl (?) in Kirkdale.

It needs everything it can get, it is quite fucking bleak down there (even without evertonians making it worse), better transport links than walk all the way up to Stanley Road would be helpful too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
The new stadium doesn't look that spectacular from the outside either, certainly when you compare it with Anfield, just feels meh, then genric bowl inside the stadium.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I actually think it looks decent from the outside. Inside it looks a bit meh but then all the new build grounds do and I think theyll struggle to create an atmosphere like they can at Goodison.

One thing that always concerns me when I see images and video is an emergency response plan for egress, it looks really tight on 3 sides for accommodating a safe and fast exit of probably 40,000 people in those three sides. I work on major events and safety plans and it looks. Not great. I havent walked around it though so it could be a lot better and accessible in reality
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
It looks decent from the outside if you're comparing it with a Tesco
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I sincerely hope that some remedial works have been included to safeguard the fans and visiting supporters from the expanses of water. Alcohol can do daft things to people.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
That's the outdoor of our nearest Tesco. Similar vibes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:04:04 pm
It'll be good to see what developments come after the ground is done. They can't all be winners but there should be enough interesting things built/developed over the coming years that help the area. There's real potential around those dockside areas and further inside that could effectively with the right vision become like a new city centre. I'm sceptical as to whether the ambition is shown to do so but I think at worst it should be a scenario where it's a lot better than nothing. Beyond that hopefully further regeneration is possible throughout the city.

I read yesterday somewhere that a Bierkeller location has got permission to open near the BMD ground which should do well on matchdays, and perhaps otherwise if the area becomes more residential over time.

Remember that they don't have to win to be winners though - that's been proven before.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I actually think it looks fine and decent, just they could have done it a hell of a lot cheaper.

There isn't much round there but sure it will grow over time.

The issue will be getting 50k fans in and out. It is a congested part of town at times.

I'm guessing they will have to shut part of Derby Road/Great Howard St on a match day? Which will cause havoc for anyone from the North End getting into town?

Went to the climbing centre which is behind the Tai Pan yesterday. Was thinking how on earth will we get here when Everton are playing?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
It will be a real pain. I use the dock road all the time, and Derby Road if the docky is closed due to filming or whatever. Those routes will be seriously messed up when they play at home. I can't stand Queens Drive, but it might be worth it to avoid that lot down there.

At least there won't be any European nights down there though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Couldn't Woodison be turned into a 'park and ride' for the city centre* - trying to be serious here.


*Also Anfield.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:57:00 am
It will be a real pain. I use the dock road all the time, and Derby Road if the docky is closed due to filming or whatever. Those routes will be seriously messed up when they play at home. I can't stand Queens Drive, but it might be worth it to avoid that lot down there.

At least there won't be any European nights down there though.

Midweek games will be utterly shite there, as the roads around evening rush hour and for a while after are bad enough as it is. Add in a load of fans driving in and it'll be chaos.

Although that'll be nothing compared to what it'll be like around Christmas time. The roads all around that side of the centre get gridlocked constantly from fairly early in Dec, it'll be bedlam with a match on too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:57:00 am
It will be a real pain. I use the dock road all the time, and Derby Road if the docky is closed due to filming or whatever. Those routes will be seriously messed up when they play at home. I can't stand Queens Drive, but it might be worth it to avoid that lot down there.


You'd think after all these grounds they've built they'd be experts at it now
