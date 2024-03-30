Surely with the way they kick off all the time it'll be a Bovvercraft.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?
The nightmare begins when you get in the stadium!
But as they all start to leave at about 80 minutes wont it only be the hardened booers who stay to vent their spleen will get caught up in traffic?
Nah, all the cruise ship passengers who were drawn to the stadium will still be there wondering what kind of parallel universe that have wandered into.
Aaaah. Forgot the Queen Mary 2 will be making transatlantic runs to bring over thousands of New Yorkers to stroll along the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey.
Evspanyol.
I'm stealing that.
lt's exactly like Espanyol stadium, no surprise they took inspiration from Espanyol, provincial smaller club sharing a City with a behemoth of a Club. Even the upper corner bits are exactly the same as BMD.These bowls are so bland, its been 30 years now, if only we had a visionary today like Archibald Leitch to shake up stadium design.
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey shit works.
You can all scoff if you want, but at least Everton got their corners filled in. Anfield will never have that!
Out of order thatEspanyol have won a couple of cups in the past 25 years
I notice that all their images of it are taken from the air. The view of anyone coming via the river, on the same level, is of the facade. Not sure anyone would give that much of a second glance.
Anyone coming via the river will see it...but then they'll see A field proudly sitting above It. That's why they take photos from the airm anfield is clearly visible from most angles when looking at their stadium.
True, but look these similarities.... On numerous occasions RCD Espanyol has complained of unfavourable and sometimes directly offensive treatment towards the club in favour of FC Barcelona by some Catalonian public media like TV3.[29][30][31]Despite these differences in ideology, the derbi (derby) has always been more relevant to Espanyol supporters than those of Barcelona (who hold El Clásico in higher regard instead) due to the difference in objectives.
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=613500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.
The thing about most new football stadiums is they're usually shite. At least just in my opinion.Tottenham's is regarded as one of the best new ones, and I think inside it looks impressive but the outside looks rubbish to me. Everton's looks generic and American, and the inside is totally unremarkable. I don't think the Emirates/Etihad etc are very good football grounds either. What I love about Anfield is even despite its age and numerous renovations it has a new-ness to it even with four differently constructed stands.It will be interesting to see what is built in years to come in the shadow of the stadium. That entire area has potential to be moulded into a very nice location in the city, even if it is dominated by that ground and stinking smell. I don't know if they're focusing more on residential schemes in that part but years down the line from now it should all look quite impressive.
Just by getting the train up to Bootle / Crosby you can see there's dozens of residential blocks being built. They are bland and generic in contrast to the amazing buildings around that area otherwise, but it's definitely kickstarted some renovations / sprung Peel into action which is really good news for the city.
Where are the new blocks? There is the relatively new Quay Central apartments just north of Waterloo Dock which were completed early 2019, but from there to BMD it's all still wasteland. Do you mean to the east of the dock road?
Yeah further north of the Titanic. They all look identical to the one that you mention that was next door to the original Waterloo Dock apartments. They look about two thirds built.
I read yesterday somewhere that a Bierkeller location has got permission to open near the BMD ground which should do well on matchdays, and perhaps otherwise if the area becomes more residential over time.
It'll be good to see what developments come after the ground is done. They can't all be winners but there should be enough interesting things built/developed over the coming years that help the area. There's real potential around those dockside areas and further inside that could effectively with the right vision become like a new city centre. I'm sceptical as to whether the ambition is shown to do so but I think at worst it should be a scenario where it's a lot better than nothing. Beyond that hopefully further regeneration is possible throughout the city.I read yesterday somewhere that a Bierkeller location has got permission to open near the BMD ground which should do well on matchdays, and perhaps otherwise if the area becomes more residential over time.
Boringly, the thing that area needs is a supermarket. Think the closest one to it is the Sainsburys and Lidl (?) in Kirkdale.
There's stuff going up all over the city in an effort to rip-off students or those looking to live closer to their work, the idea that the boodome is kickstarting anything seems a little optimistic with the only new building they might kickstart might be if we buy woodison when they leave and turn it into something useful like a carpark.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]