Just by getting the train up to Bootle / Crosby you can see there's dozens of residential blocks being built. They are bland and generic in contrast to the amazing buildings around that area otherwise, but it's definitely kickstarted some renovations / sprung Peel into action which is really good news for the city.



It'll be good to see what developments come after the ground is done. They can't all be winners but there should be enough interesting things built/developed over the coming years that help the area. There's real potential around those dockside areas and further inside that could effectively with the right vision become like a new city centre. I'm sceptical as to whether the ambition is shown to do so but I think at worst it should be a scenario where it's a lot better than nothing. Beyond that hopefully further regeneration is possible throughout the city.I read yesterday somewhere that a Bierkeller location has got permission to open near the BMD ground which should do well on matchdays, and perhaps otherwise if the area becomes more residential over time.