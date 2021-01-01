« previous next »
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=61

3500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the  taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?

I was thinking about this the other day. The current civil cases against 777 are nothing for Everton to be worried about, for now, but could result in civil action in the future. Though this isn't really that big of a deal, it's borrowed money that needs paying back no matter what.

My view is that any future criminal prosecution of 777, whilst not a direct threat against Everton, could go on for years and tie up the sale of Everton. I can't see any situation where an American investor would show an interest in Everton if the SEC are looming in the background. One US billionaire has already ran away, which tells me all I need to know.

Oh, I'm not a lawyer but do have a degree and an interest in US corporate law. I think we've a fair few who might be able to give a better view than me.
