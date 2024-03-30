« previous next »
  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16120 on: Yesterday at 04:10:37 pm »
At least the Red Bull sponsorship should allow them to buy a midfielder from Leicester in January.

After all, Red Bull gives you Winks
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell.

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16121 on: Yesterday at 04:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:10:37 pm
At least the Red Bull sponsorship should allow them to buy a midfielder from Leicester in January.

After all, Red Bull gives you Winks

Or Ings
  Gordon's ALIVE?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16122 on: Yesterday at 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:37:40 pm
Even as heartbreaking as a baby or a toddler being launched at opposition players?

There is a >99% chance that when a toddler is launched at a football match theyll be wearing an Everton kit.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16123 on: Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 04:28:31 pm
There is a >99% chance that when a toddler is launched at a football match theyll be wearing an Everton kit.

And now they can remain airborne with the Red Bull.
  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16124 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm »
Not a fucking chance any self respecting bitter would touch a can of anything with red in its name.
  Yellow Beret.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16125 on: Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm »
They'll go from Red Bull to Blue Balls.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16126 on: Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm »
Hang on, WHAT BULL???

BOOOOOOOOOOOO
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16127 on: Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm »
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16128 on: Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao

Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16129 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
It's good, isn't it. I was taken in, so the punchline came as a really funny surprise. 😂

I'd post it here but don't know how to.
  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16130 on: Yesterday at 06:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16131 on: Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm »
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16132 on: Yesterday at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  5, 2024, 09:27:21 pm
Whatever Liverpool do, say, think, believe in, value, strive for, Everton are then compelled to go the opposite way

Playing entertaining football, winning trophies etc
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16133 on: Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?
I pass it numerous times a week. I'm not going to be silly about it and criticize it unfairly. For one, aesthetically it looks a million times better than Goodison. I was at Anfield yesterday and passing Goodison afterwards I was struck by how ramshackle it looks. Goodison has long since had it's day.

The new ground is no doubt going to be so much better as far as facilities go, but I do agree that it's rather uninspiring. Despite that, there will be room for their fans to sit outside now, if the weather is decent. At Goodison they're on the streets as soon as they leave the ground. Anfield is great for being able to sit outside on a non match day. I love sitting and looking up at our Main Stand. They'll be able to do that now too, by their own new ground.

I'm not really impressed by BMD, but they won't care one iota what I think, and why should they. It looks quite small fo me, and those false brick panels look really cheap too. It's just a footy ground though. It'll be functional, and that's all that matters. I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16134 on: Yesterday at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:13:58 pm
Playing entertaining football, winning trophies etc
Eggzakerly.  ;D
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16135 on: Yesterday at 07:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm
I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o

This was gonna be my summary too!

It's decent, nothing more, and if you told me it cost £250m I'd say it's great value. However for approaching a billion quid it's shocking.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16136 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm
I pass it numerous times a week.

It's a really good one to look at from the Northern Line, I'll give it that.
  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16137 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?

If it was on an industrial estate on the edge of a shit town it would look pretty bland. Being on the banks of the Mersey does make it look better of course. Funny though, whenever you see the pictures of how it looks when complete its always a glorious, blue sky day, Im sure the reality on a lot of match days will be a fair bit bleaker.

Its all they have to cling to at the moment. If they get off to a good start thereitll end in tears at some point anyway. If they lose their first game there after a huge fanfare it would be hilarious. Hopefully to someone very bland.
  Gordon's ALIVE?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16138 on: Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm
If it was on an industrial estate on the edge of a shit town it would look pretty bland. Being on the banks of the Mersey does make it look better of course. Funny though, whenever you see the pictures of how it looks when complete its always a glorious, blue sky day, Im sure the reality on a lot of match days will be a fair bit bleaker.

Its all they have to cling to at the moment. If they get off to a good start thereitll end in tears at some point anyway. If they lose their first game there after a huge fanfare it would be hilarious. Hopefully to someone very bland.

Whos the blandest team in the championship?
  Penile Toupé Extender.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16139 on: Yesterday at 08:05:29 pm »
In the depths of winter when the players are being booed off at full time is there any danger a shipping disaster could occur with the booing being confused with a foghorn?
  Snot a Sailing Specialist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16140 on: Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Whos the blandest team in the championship?

That's easy - Middles-brough
  Yellow Beret.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16141 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:20:20 pm
That's easy - Middles-brough

Middlesbr-urgh.
  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16142 on: Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
Me also.

I shared it on my old-school mates' WhatsApp group as many of them are blues.
Didn't go down to well..  ;D
  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16143 on: Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm »
^
Can you put it up on here? I would but don't know how to.
  Streety's long lost brother.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16144 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm
I pass it numerous times a week. I'm not going to be silly about it and criticize it unfairly. For one, aesthetically it looks a million times better than Goodison. I was at Anfield yesterday and passing Goodison afterwards I was struck by how ramshackle it looks. Goodison has long since had it's day.

The new ground is no doubt going to be so much better as far as facilities go, but I do agree that it's rather uninspiring. Despite that, there will be room for their fans to sit outside now, if the weather is decent. At Goodison they're on the streets as soon as they leave the ground. Anfield is great for being able to sit outside on a non match day. I love sitting and looking up at our Main Stand. They'll be able to do that now too, by their own new ground.

I'm not really impressed by BMD, but they won't care one iota what I think, and why should they. It looks quite small fo me, and those false brick panels look really cheap too. It's just a footy ground though. It'll be functional, and that's all that matters. I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o

One of the things I've heard them pipe up about is how when people arrive to the city by boat they'll see it. Yep they sure will and they'll also see a field shining in the back ground .which they conveniently miss out on their pics ..either way who gets off a cruise ship and says "must go and see that stadium next to the sewer works!" .."they're going to be in for some real hard truths when they move in they think it's their saviour
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16145 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 09:25:04 pm
One of the things I've heard them pipe up about is how when people arrive to the city by boat they'll see it. Yep they sure will and they'll also see a field shining in the back ground .which they conveniently miss out on their pics ..either way who gets off a cruise ship and says "must go and see that stadium next to the sewer works!" .."they're going to be in for some real hard truths when they move in they think it's their saviour

TBF if they were successful I imagine it would be a popular tourist attraction, esp given there will be a new walkway from the terminal to the ground. However they are a bag of shite, and the stadium isn't impressive enough in it's own right to be a tourist destination... not to mention it's not like they have a load of historic trophies to see, not many will brave the wind to see an old cuckoo clock.
  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16146 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
^
Can you put it up on here? I would but don't know how to.
I have it on my phone but there doesn't seem to be a link to share it.
  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16147 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm »
Here you go. Not sure how to embed.

https://xcancel.com/PED7/status/1831348257336754523
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worraw
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16148 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm »
  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16149 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm »
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16150 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm
I have it on my phone but there doesn't seem to be a link to share it.
That's the problem I had too.

I see 4Pool has just put a link up. Thanks.  :thumbup
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16151 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
  • emo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16152 on: Today at 12:04:45 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:59:46 pm
What the actual fuck is that.

Genuinely questioning if a professional company made this, as the production looks extremely 'on a budget' bad.

There are SOOOOOOOO many unintentionally hilarious bits. "Once Everton has touched you..." is funny as fuck but my fave bit of unsense has to be "Those who understand need no explanation". Well yes. That's how understanding things works.

Oh and the 'music' has such a deflating vibe. The auditory equivalent of 'I suppose I'll do this again, even though it's shite'
Also includes a number of characters who were chased out of the club (Martinez/Sharpe....)
They understand now....
  • emo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16153 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Where's the latest Paddy Power that someone mentioned a few pages back?
  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16154 on: Today at 12:43:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:58 am
Where's the latest Paddy Power that someone mentioned a few pages back?

This one ?


https://xcancel.com/paddypower/status/1829914877944611315#m
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16155 on: Today at 06:27:08 am »
https://xcancel.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1832039243146760651

ain't no way this looks £800m built. tottenham stadium does look worth money spent on. it seems someone scammed everton on this project
