Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16120 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm
At least the Red Bull sponsorship should allow them to buy a midfielder from Leicester in January.

After all, Red Bull gives you Winks
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16121 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm
At least the Red Bull sponsorship should allow them to buy a midfielder from Leicester in January.

After all, Red Bull gives you Winks

Or Ings
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16122 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm
Even as heartbreaking as a baby or a toddler being launched at opposition players?

There is a >99% chance that when a toddler is launched at a football match theyll be wearing an Everton kit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16123 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm
There is a >99% chance that when a toddler is launched at a football match theyll be wearing an Everton kit.

And now they can remain airborne with the Red Bull.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16124 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm
Not a fucking chance any self respecting bitter would touch a can of anything with red in its name.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16125 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm
They'll go from Red Bull to Blue Balls.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16126 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm
Hang on, WHAT BULL???

BOOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16127 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16128 on: Today at 06:30:33 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao

Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16129 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm
Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
It's good, isn't it. I was taken in, so the punchline came as a really funny surprise. 😂

I'd post it here but don't know how to.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16130 on: Today at 06:49:07 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16131 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16132 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm
Whatever Liverpool do, say, think, believe in, value, strive for, Everton are then compelled to go the opposite way

Playing entertaining football, winning trophies etc
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16133 on: Today at 07:22:05 pm
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?
I pass it numerous times a week. I'm not going to be silly about it and criticize it unfairly. For one, aesthetically it looks a million times better than Goodison. I was at Anfield yesterday and passing Goodison afterwards I was struck by how ramshackle it looks. Goodison has long since had it's day.

The new ground is no doubt going to be so much better as far as facilities go, but I do agree that it's rather uninspiring. Despite that, there will be room for their fans to sit outside now, if the weather is decent. At Goodison they're on the streets as soon as they leave the ground. Anfield is great for being able to sit outside on a non match day. I love sitting and looking up at our Main Stand. They'll be able to do that now too, by their own new ground.

I'm not really impressed by BMD, but they won't care one iota what I think, and why should they. It looks quite small fo me, and those false brick panels look really cheap too. It's just a footy ground though. It'll be functional, and that's all that matters. I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16134 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm
Playing entertaining football, winning trophies etc
Eggzakerly.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16135 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm
I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o

This was gonna be my summary too!

It's decent, nothing more, and if you told me it cost £250m I'd say it's great value. However for approaching a billion quid it's shocking.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16136 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm
I pass it numerous times a week.

It's a really good one to look at from the Northern Line, I'll give it that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16137 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm
Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?

If it was on an industrial estate on the edge of a shit town it would look pretty bland. Being on the banks of the Mersey does make it look better of course. Funny though, whenever you see the pictures of how it looks when complete its always a glorious, blue sky day, Im sure the reality on a lot of match days will be a fair bit bleaker.

Its all they have to cling to at the moment. If they get off to a good start thereitll end in tears at some point anyway. If they lose their first game there after a huge fanfare it would be hilarious. Hopefully to someone very bland.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16138 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm
If it was on an industrial estate on the edge of a shit town it would look pretty bland. Being on the banks of the Mersey does make it look better of course. Funny though, whenever you see the pictures of how it looks when complete its always a glorious, blue sky day, Im sure the reality on a lot of match days will be a fair bit bleaker.

Its all they have to cling to at the moment. If they get off to a good start thereitll end in tears at some point anyway. If they lose their first game there after a huge fanfare it would be hilarious. Hopefully to someone very bland.

Whos the blandest team in the championship?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16139 on: Today at 08:05:29 pm
In the depths of winter when the players are being booed off at full time is there any danger a shipping disaster could occur with the booing being confused with a foghorn?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16140 on: Today at 08:20:20 pm
Whos the blandest team in the championship?

That's easy - Middles-brough
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16141 on: Today at 09:06:57 pm
That's easy - Middles-brough

Middlesbr-urgh.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16142 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm
My cousin sent me a WhatsApp earlier of some lad talking about the no grassing culture prevalent in the City. He was saying how local criminals were making the lives of people a misery and he was unsure of whether to grass them up or not.

He went on to say he was going to post pictures of the culprits. I was wondering if I'd recognize any of them and if they were active in my locality.

He then posted a picture of the Everton players.  :lmao

Haha, I was sent this the other day too :D
Me also.

I shared it on my old-school mates' WhatsApp group as many of them are blues.
Didn't go down to well..  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16143 on: Today at 09:17:49 pm
Can you put it up on here? I would but don't know how to.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16144 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm
I pass it numerous times a week. I'm not going to be silly about it and criticize it unfairly. For one, aesthetically it looks a million times better than Goodison. I was at Anfield yesterday and passing Goodison afterwards I was struck by how ramshackle it looks. Goodison has long since had it's day.

The new ground is no doubt going to be so much better as far as facilities go, but I do agree that it's rather uninspiring. Despite that, there will be room for their fans to sit outside now, if the weather is decent. At Goodison they're on the streets as soon as they leave the ground. Anfield is great for being able to sit outside on a non match day. I love sitting and looking up at our Main Stand. They'll be able to do that now too, by their own new ground.

I'm not really impressed by BMD, but they won't care one iota what I think, and why should they. It looks quite small fo me, and those false brick panels look really cheap too. It's just a footy ground though. It'll be functional, and that's all that matters. I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.  :o

One of the things I've heard them pipe up about is how when people arrive to the city by boat they'll see it. Yep they sure will and they'll also see a field shining in the back ground .which they conveniently miss out on their pics ..either way who gets off a cruise ship and says "must go and see that stadium next to the sewer works!" .."they're going to be in for some real hard truths when they move in they think it's their saviour
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16145 on: Today at 09:27:36 pm
One of the things I've heard them pipe up about is how when people arrive to the city by boat they'll see it. Yep they sure will and they'll also see a field shining in the back ground .which they conveniently miss out on their pics ..either way who gets off a cruise ship and says "must go and see that stadium next to the sewer works!" .."they're going to be in for some real hard truths when they move in they think it's their saviour

TBF if they were successful I imagine it would be a popular tourist attraction, esp given there will be a new walkway from the terminal to the ground. However they are a bag of shite, and the stadium isn't impressive enough in it's own right to be a tourist destination... not to mention it's not like they have a load of historic trophies to see, not many will brave the wind to see an old cuckoo clock.
