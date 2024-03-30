Can't be the only one thinks their new ground honestly just looks a bit shit? Really uninspired. Like a default fictional stadium from a video game. Not been the worth the trouble really, has it?



I pass it numerous times a week. I'm not going to be silly about it and criticize it unfairly. For one, aesthetically it looks a million times better than Goodison. I was at Anfield yesterday and passing Goodison afterwards I was struck by how ramshackle it looks. Goodison has long since had it's day.The new ground is no doubt going to be so much better as far as facilities go, but I do agree that it's rather uninspiring. Despite that, there will be room for their fans to sit outside now, if the weather is decent. At Goodison they're on the streets as soon as they leave the ground. Anfield is great for being able to sit outside on a non match day. I love sitting and looking up at our Main Stand. They'll be able to do that now too, by their own new ground.I'm not really impressed by BMD, but they won't care one iota what I think, and why should they. It looks quite small fo me, and those false brick panels look really cheap too. It's just a footy ground though. It'll be functional, and that's all that matters. I'm not sure I'd want to be spending almost £800m on that, though.