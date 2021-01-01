« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 927170 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16000 on: Yesterday at 01:48:15 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:39:56 pm
I suspect that the Bitter Bowl will become the new Reynolds Arena.
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16001 on: Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 11:24:13 am
Elementary arithmetic isnt their strong suit. Only if they bothered to pick up the accounts for Liverpool or other big clubs they would realize that the commercial income -280 Mil dwarfs our match day revenue of 80 million.

Their new stadium will yield what 50 million a year, 20-30 Mil than their current income. Game changer, sure.


Someone needs to explain where that 20-30m will come from.


It's different when you have a club like us or United where people are clammering for tickets and hospitality is in demand.


£20-30m is a lot of money, just where is it coming from, 14,000 extra people each game, possibly. People who have been seeking corporate hospitality and unable to get wat they want (say, that bloke from Tesco, Terry Leahy, Derek Hatton), Higher ticket prices?







Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16002 on: Yesterday at 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
At best it will create a reset as a new place to create new memories, fresh start and new beginnings attitude with a stadium capable of a competitive income.

Up until Matchday one
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16003 on: Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:48:15 pm
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
One is shiny bright and the other is briny shite.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16004 on: Yesterday at 02:47:20 pm »
I think Goodison is one of their only strengths. Yes it's a dilapidated pit, but nobody likes playing there (including the home team), and they can create a real feral atmosphere when they need to.

The generic new stadium will be a much more pleasant experience for the opposition. The rake of modern stands make it less threatening to the eye, better changing rooms for the players, home fans will be a bit further away, acoustics, etc.

As others have already said, they're not increasing capacity that much and the matchday revenue isn't really going to make much of a difference, if at all, when taking loan repayments into the equation.

From a selfish LFC perspective, I'm glad we won't have to go to Goodison any more.

I don't think the majority realise what they're going to lose, for very little gain, IMHO.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16005 on: Yesterday at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:47:20 pm
I think Goodison is one of their only strengths. Yes it's a dilapidated pit, but nobody likes playing there (including the home team), and they can create a real feral atmosphere when they need to.

The generic new stadium will be a much more pleasant experience for the opposition. The rake of modern stands make it less threatening to the eye, better changing rooms for the players, home fans will be a bit further away, acoustics, etc.

As others have already said, they're not increasing capacity that much and the matchday revenue isn't really going to make much of a difference, if at all, when taking loan repayments into the equation.

From a selfish LFC perspective, I'm glad we won't have to go to Goodison any more.

I don't think the majority realise what they're going to lose, for very little gain, IMHO.

They always take a few scalps at Goodison every season. Last season for example they beat Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle; they beat Arsenal the year before in Dyche's first game, they beat a few big teams in the run-in under Lampard.

Yet away from home they never win at the big grounds. They haven't won at Stamford Bridge since the early 90s, yet Chelsea have a shit record at Goodison. Same with Arsenal.

It's a twat of a place to go when they're up for it, we haven't won that many derbies there in the PL.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16006 on: Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:47:20 pm
home fans will be a bit further away


Apparently 8m away from the pitch, that's about the length of around 6 children aged about 8, for those working out throwing distances.


Still not far enough, I'd say about 1 mile would be optimum for improving team morale




Goodison feels appropriate for cage fighting
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16007 on: Yesterday at 03:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm

Apparently 8m away from the pitch, that's about the length of around 6 children aged about 8, for those working out throwing distances.


Still not far enough, I'd say about 1 mile would be optimum for improving team morale




Goodison feels appropriate for cage fighting

 ;D
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16008 on: Yesterday at 05:07:57 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 08:41:02 am
I try and have a sensible discussion on this with blues to no avail.

Just a quick check on Deloitte money league.

Our total turnover is around £600m p.a. of which about £100m is from matchday revenues.

Everton's total is £180m. Of which about £17m comes from matchday.

Even if they matched our matchday income (probably v difficult). They would still be like £300m+ down on revenue than what we bring in.

That's every single year.

And that's just top line ignoring paying for the goddam thing. If it were a £200m stadium it would make a bit more sense

Obviously I'm simplifying it as if matchday revenues went up to like 100m they would bring more in from commercial etc. but even so such a huge gap to close up.

Yet they were able to claim £230m in lost revenue from covid, sort of 10x their matchday losses.
PL corruption ?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16009 on: Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
It wont but for a blue its the only positive they have to look forward towards, and so they hang the entire future of their club on it.

At best it will create a reset as a new place to create new memories, fresh start and new beginnings attitude with a stadium capable of a competitive income. However proportionately these days stadium revenue is behind TV and sponsorship revenue. So doesnt propel a football club in terms of revenue as they once did 30 years ago.
Can you imagine the sheer depth of the comedown once they are finally in there and hit with the reality that it's just different location, same old shite. It will be soul destroying. The novelty value will wear off incredibly fast.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16010 on: Yesterday at 05:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm

Someone needs to explain where that 20-30m will come from.


It's different when you have a club like us or United where people are clammering for tickets and hospitality is in demand.


£20-30m is a lot of money, just where is it coming from, 14,000 extra people each game, possibly. People who have been seeking corporate hospitality and unable to get wat they want (say, that bloke from Tesco, Terry Leahy, Derek Hatton), Higher ticket prices?
Hatton?
 :lmao :lmao
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16011 on: Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm »
Theyve had a shit start, but theyre still only one win away from Manchester United. Theyd have settled for that at the start of the season.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16012 on: Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.

Gate receipts for Everton-Millwall isn't even gonna cover the police bill
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16013 on: Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm

Apparently 8m away from the pitch, that's about the length of around 6 children aged about 8, for those working out throwing distances.


Still not far enough, I'd say about 1 mile would be optimum for improving team morale




Goodison feels appropriate for cage fighting

I thought the optimum age for close range child throwing was about 4-5. Throwing an 8 year old would fall short and cause collateral damage to those berating and spitting at the opposition player winding up to take a throw in.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16014 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm
I thought the optimum age for close range child throwing was about 4-5. Throwing an 8 year old would fall short and cause collateral damage to those berating and spitting at the opposition player winding up to take a throw in.

The owner of the younger kid will not have had as long to bond as well and will be more disposable. Makes total sense.
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16015 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Just seen a picture of what the shitter bowl will look like. Didnt realise just how close to the water it is.
What happens if they have to do an emergency evacuation of the stadium? Do they all just jump in the water?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16016 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:25:39 am
...and West Ham didn't have to pay for that ground. It's staggering how many Bluenoses continue to believe that BMD is a freebie  ::)

They don't even have to pay to maintain it.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 07:57:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
Just seen a picture of what the shitter bowl will look like. Didnt realise just how close to the water it is.
What happens if they have to do an emergency evacuation of the stadium? Do they all just jump in the water?
Most of them would have been wrestling with the idea of jumping in anyway.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
Just seen a picture of what the shitter bowl will look like. Didnt realise just how close to the water it is.
What happens if they have to do an emergency evacuation of the stadium? Do they all just jump in the water?
All joking aside, I do hope they've got some very stringent safety measures in place when it opens. They are closely hemmed in by the sewage works to the north, the river to the west, a dock to the south and the dock road wall to the east.
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm
All joking aside, I do hope they've got some very stringent safety measures in place when it opens. They are closely hemmed in by the sewage works to the north, the river to the west, a dock to the south and the dock road wall to the east.
Yeah. I know we joke about it but I dont see how it can be safe when there is only one side of the stadium where a mass evacuation could take place.  Although even that is blocked by the dock road wall as you say.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:27:54 pm by JRed »
Offline rodderzzz

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
Can you imagine the sheer depth of the comedown once they are finally in there and hit with the reality that it's just different location, same old shite. It will be soul destroying. The novelty value will wear off incredibly fast.

Been saying this for a while, the air will disappear out the place when they get turned over first game
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16021 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
https://x.com/NoContextScouse/status/1831393277397913874

I love how angry that fella gets on the twitter spaces. Always the same one.


(JC edit - see below)







« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm by John C »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16022 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
Yeah. I know we joke about it but I dont see how it can be safe when there is only one side of the stadium where a mass evacuation could take place.  Although even that is blocked by the dock road wall as you say.

Been saying this for ages. It looks like it will be a nightmare getting in and out
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16023 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Been saying this for ages. It looks like it will be a nightmare getting in and out
...and just, well, being there.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16024 on: Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm
Yeah they're in a mess.

It's like they started the project thinking interest rates would always be 0.25%. Each 1% hike is £5m pa on £500m, say.


They started the project believing that Russian* crook would be funding it with laundered cash.

Just consider an alternative reality

They recruit well in that 2016 summer and appointed a quality manager. More astute signings in the following windows has them competing for a CL place. The stadium is fully funded by Usmanov, with club debt continuing to be converted to shares. Putin doesn't invade Ukraine, and the disgusting public sham that these Oligarchs weren't utter scum continued.

Bit of tough shit it all went tits up.



* Uzbek, I know
Offline John C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16025 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
I love how angry that fella gets on the twitter spaces. Always the same one.
https://xcancel.com/NoContextScouse/status/1831393277397913874

This is a must listen, best thing I've heard in weeks.
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16026 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Will the RNLI have to build a new launch pad next door to BMD if bluenoses keep falling in?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16027 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm
https://xcancel.com/NoContextScouse/status/1831393277397913874

This is a must listen, best thing I've heard in weeks.

"Who gives a fook aboot cold ale?"  :D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 12:06:40 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
https://x.com/NoContextScouse/status/1831393277397913874

I love how angry that fella gets on the twitter spaces. Always the same one.


(JC edit - see below)
He's got serious issues
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 12:09:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
Just seen a picture of what the shitter bowl will look like. Didnt realise just how close to the water it is.
What happens if they have to do an emergency evacuation of the stadium? Do they all just jump in the water?
Lemmings, it will be by choice
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 12:20:00 am »
Thank fuck I'm not a blue.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 02:29:15 am »
