I think Goodison is one of their only strengths. Yes it's a dilapidated pit, but nobody likes playing there (including the home team), and they can create a real feral atmosphere when they need to.



The generic new stadium will be a much more pleasant experience for the opposition. The rake of modern stands make it less threatening to the eye, better changing rooms for the players, home fans will be a bit further away, acoustics, etc.



As others have already said, they're not increasing capacity that much and the matchday revenue isn't really going to make much of a difference, if at all, when taking loan repayments into the equation.



From a selfish LFC perspective, I'm glad we won't have to go to Goodison any more.



I don't think the majority realise what they're going to lose, for very little gain, IMHO.