Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16000 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:39:56 pm
I suspect that the Bitter Bowl will become the new Reynolds Arena.
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16001 on: Today at 02:11:06 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 11:24:13 am
Elementary arithmetic isnt their strong suit. Only if they bothered to pick up the accounts for Liverpool or other big clubs they would realize that the commercial income -280 Mil dwarfs our match day revenue of 80 million.

Their new stadium will yield what 50 million a year, 20-30 Mil than their current income. Game changer, sure.


Someone needs to explain where that 20-30m will come from.


It's different when you have a club like us or United where people are clammering for tickets and hospitality is in demand.


£20-30m is a lot of money, just where is it coming from, 14,000 extra people each game, possibly. People who have been seeking corporate hospitality and unable to get wat they want (say, that bloke from Tesco, Terry Leahy, Derek Hatton), Higher ticket prices?







aarf, aarf, aarf.

[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16002 on: Today at 02:20:05 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:09:12 pm
At best it will create a reset as a new place to create new memories, fresh start and new beginnings attitude with a stadium capable of a competitive income.

Up until Matchday one
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16003 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:48:15 pm
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
One is shiny bright and the other is briny shite.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16004 on: Today at 02:47:20 pm
I think Goodison is one of their only strengths. Yes it's a dilapidated pit, but nobody likes playing there (including the home team), and they can create a real feral atmosphere when they need to.

The generic new stadium will be a much more pleasant experience for the opposition. The rake of modern stands make it less threatening to the eye, better changing rooms for the players, home fans will be a bit further away, acoustics, etc.

As others have already said, they're not increasing capacity that much and the matchday revenue isn't really going to make much of a difference, if at all, when taking loan repayments into the equation.

From a selfish LFC perspective, I'm glad we won't have to go to Goodison any more.

I don't think the majority realise what they're going to lose, for very little gain, IMHO.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16005 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:47:20 pm
I think Goodison is one of their only strengths. Yes it's a dilapidated pit, but nobody likes playing there (including the home team), and they can create a real feral atmosphere when they need to.

The generic new stadium will be a much more pleasant experience for the opposition. The rake of modern stands make it less threatening to the eye, better changing rooms for the players, home fans will be a bit further away, acoustics, etc.

As others have already said, they're not increasing capacity that much and the matchday revenue isn't really going to make much of a difference, if at all, when taking loan repayments into the equation.

From a selfish LFC perspective, I'm glad we won't have to go to Goodison any more.

I don't think the majority realise what they're going to lose, for very little gain, IMHO.

They always take a few scalps at Goodison every season. Last season for example they beat Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle; they beat Arsenal the year before in Dyche's first game, they beat a few big teams in the run-in under Lampard.

Yet away from home they never win at the big grounds. They haven't won at Stamford Bridge since the early 90s, yet Chelsea have a shit record at Goodison. Same with Arsenal.

It's a twat of a place to go when they're up for it, we haven't won that many derbies there in the PL.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16006 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:47:20 pm
home fans will be a bit further away


Apparently 8m away from the pitch, that's about the length of around 6 children aged about 8, for those working out throwing distances.


Still not far enough, I'd say about 1 mile would be optimum for improving team morale




Goodison feels appropriate for cage fighting
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16007 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:39:32 pm

Apparently 8m away from the pitch, that's about the length of around 6 children aged about 8, for those working out throwing distances.


Still not far enough, I'd say about 1 mile would be optimum for improving team morale




Goodison feels appropriate for cage fighting

12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16008 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 08:41:02 am
I try and have a sensible discussion on this with blues to no avail.

Just a quick check on Deloitte money league.

Our total turnover is around £600m p.a. of which about £100m is from matchday revenues.

Everton's total is £180m. Of which about £17m comes from matchday.

Even if they matched our matchday income (probably v difficult). They would still be like £300m+ down on revenue than what we bring in.

That's every single year.

And that's just top line ignoring paying for the goddam thing. If it were a £200m stadium it would make a bit more sense

Obviously I'm simplifying it as if matchday revenues went up to like 100m they would bring more in from commercial etc. but even so such a huge gap to close up.

Yet they were able to claim £230m in lost revenue from covid, sort of 10x their matchday losses.
PL corruption ?
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16009 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:09:12 pm
It wont but for a blue its the only positive they have to look forward towards, and so they hang the entire future of their club on it.

At best it will create a reset as a new place to create new memories, fresh start and new beginnings attitude with a stadium capable of a competitive income. However proportionately these days stadium revenue is behind TV and sponsorship revenue. So doesnt propel a football club in terms of revenue as they once did 30 years ago.
Can you imagine the sheer depth of the comedown once they are finally in there and hit with the reality that it's just different location, same old shite. It will be soul destroying. The novelty value will wear off incredibly fast.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16010 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:11:06 pm

Someone needs to explain where that 20-30m will come from.


It's different when you have a club like us or United where people are clammering for tickets and hospitality is in demand.


£20-30m is a lot of money, just where is it coming from, 14,000 extra people each game, possibly. People who have been seeking corporate hospitality and unable to get wat they want (say, that bloke from Tesco, Terry Leahy, Derek Hatton), Higher ticket prices?
Hatton?
 :lmao :lmao
