Real Madrid. Got ya.











You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.



Indeed.Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.