« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 923309 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 12:32:21 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
Real Madrid. Got ya.

 ;)



 ;D


Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.

Indeed.

Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.

And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.

Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 