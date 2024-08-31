« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 915526 times)

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,548
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 02:29:07 am »
For the first time I really get what makes them so toxic a fan base, I mean imagine being a blue and having to go through this endless cycle of shite, it's just not humane is it 😂
Logged

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 02:52:57 am »
Watched the highlights and Pickford saved 2 shots between 2-2 and 2-3?

What the fuck were Everton doing?
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,677
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 02:57:33 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 02:52:57 am
Watched the highlights and Pickford saved 2 shots between 2-2 and 2-3?

What the fuck were Everton doing?

It was incredible, especially watching the 3- minute highlightswithout the knowing the result. Each time I was, like, "ah bugger, Rexy denied us the comedy result of the season", but the highlights kept going and going and then BOOM! But yes, it could have been 2-5, totally unreal.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 06:25:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:58:33 am
I think fingers and comments pointing to the Calvert-Lewin substitution are a bit cringeworthy. It may have eliminated a bit of a forward threat, but did they need that to keep a 2-0 lead for 10 more minutes?!... The substitution should have added to the team defence, not take away from it...

Yeah it's bollocks, took the other lad off to save his legs and more importantly, let him have his ovation (we all like that) and took the model off because he's made of glass.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,680
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 07:35:16 am »
Glorious. First time in a long time they actually deserved a win and they still snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 07:38:30 am »
I saw it was 2-0 around the 85th minute and instead watched highlights of the Arsenal game.

I had their match opened on Google and when I opened the browser now, the scores updated to 3-2!!!!! Fucking hell :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 08:34:28 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm
For all the waffle about XG and how he makes it out like Everton should have won 10-0, they were a tiny bit better on XG...

Everton - 2.54
Bournemouth - 2.23

:lmao

I watched the last 10 minutes or so (incliding injury time) and Bournemouth should have scored 5 goals in that time. I don't think they were in the game before then. Everton really drag teams down at Goodison when they score first. And Bournemouth had played away at West Ham on the Wendesday night and then had to travel there for the Saturday - it was a good fixture to get.

The thing with Everton is they fold when they concede. Branthwaite made a big difference last season at the back and hasn't played yet.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:41 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 09:22:10 am »
Mykolenko coming in for stick off the toffeesn SM.
Apparently hes always been shit, is a draft dodger, and cant defend.
The very thing Dyche highlighted.
Remember when they got him - better than [insert Liverpool players name]. Ukrainian flags being waved in support. Now hes a draft dodger and cant even defend.

Edit
https://x.com/_luke1878_/status/1829915067199926621?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:51 am by 12C »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,012
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 09:27:43 am »
:lmao still hilarious this morning
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 09:57:06 am »
Up there with the time I was making my lad something to eat and Wigan battered them in the F.A Cup. I was in and out the kitchen like a waiter serving Marlon Brando.
 I love them.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 10:02:08 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:35:16 am
Glorious. First time in a long time they actually deserved a win and they still snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Speaking to a few bluenoses that is why this one has really hurt them- they played well, were comfortable, some of their new signings looked decent and they had a bit of positivity.

Then they shit the bed and its all doom again
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,467
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 10:04:33 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 07:38:30 am
I saw it was 2-0 around the 85th minute and instead watched highlights of the Arsenal game.

I had their match opened on Google and when I opened the browser now, the scores updated to 3-2!!!!! Fucking hell :lmao

Similar to me. I was on my way home, checked the scores with about 5 mins of the 90 to go, and I saw Everton up 2-0. I even thought of texting my FIL - who was at Goodison - to comment on them finally winning a game. I got home, put on Final Score and it was 2-2, then Bournemouth scored the winner. Hilarity. ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,467
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 10:08:03 am »
They'll likely stay up though. The 3 promoted teams only have 0,1,1 points after 3 games. Everton will win a few more games than them I reckon.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,388
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 02:52:57 am
Watched the highlights and Pickford saved 2 shots between 2-2 and 2-3?

What the fuck were Everton doing?

At 2-2 most teams would have tactically fouled someone and just taken a yellow.. They never even looked like doing that
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 10:40:29 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:02:08 am
Speaking to a few bluenoses that is why this one has really hurt them- they played well, were comfortable, some of their new signings looked decent and they had a bit of positivity.

Then they shit the bed and its all doom again

They had a couple of games like that early last season. I think it was Fulham and Wolves last August who they dominated against at Goodison and lost the game because they couldn't score and then Luton as well. Yesterday is a terrible capitulation but Keane is a shite defender which doesn't help - Branthwaite toughens them up.

They've actually made some good signings. Ndiaye will be the next one they'll be demanding stupid money for, they've robbed Marseille blind by getting him and flogging them Maupay. Done the same with Villa signing a good young player and giving them Dobbin. Then they've signed a midfielder Lyon paid 25 mill for in the summer and have loaned him out to Everton (Texter's Lyon).

They'll be fine in mid table once the signings bed in and Braintwaite comes back in. Always nice to see them lose, but they certainly won't go down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 10:46:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:29 am
They had a couple of games like that early last season. I think it was Fulham and Wolves last August who they dominated against at Goodison and lost the game because they couldn't score and then Luton as well. Yesterday is a terrible capitulation but Keane is a shite defender which doesn't help - Branthwaite toughens them up.

They've actually made some good signings. Ndiaye will be the next one they'll be demanding stupid money for, they've robbed Marseille blind by getting him and flogging them Maupay. Done the same with Villa signing a good young player and giving them Dobbin. Then they've signed a midfielder Lyon paid 25 mill for in the summer and have loaned him out to Everton (Texter's Lyon).

They'll be fine in mid table once the signings bed in and Braintwaite comes back in. Always nice to see them lose, but they certainly won't go down.


These kinds of signings were always their strength. They had such a great opportunity after selling Lukaku and Moshiri wiping their debts to really build a young exciting team, and they proper fucked it.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 10:49:06 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 02:52:57 am
Watched the highlights and Pickford saved 2 shots between 2-2 and 2-3?

What the fuck were Everton doing?

I watched MOTD (is that the first time theyve ever kicked the show off in its 60 year history?) and was convinced that Id read the score wrong and they actually drew 2-2 watching Pickfords saves.

They played well for 85 minutes and the new players actually look decent so I think that will keep them up, particularly when they sack Dyche and get a better manager in.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
I would say that, despite the horrors of the result, they were comfortably the better team for 85 mins.

They will stay up I reckon.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15858 on: Today at 11:25:47 am »
https://fullmatch.info/2024/08/31/evertonvs-afc-bournemouth-epl-24-25-31-august-2024/

Go to 56:00 minutes on the second half highlights. I was looking for that commentary all last night  ;D

"A calamitous collapse from Everton, this could probably only happen to them!"  :lmao
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,031
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15859 on: Today at 11:27:45 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:08:03 am
They'll likely stay up though. The 3 promoted teams only have 0,1,1 points after 3 games. Everton will win a few more games than them I reckon.
They always do. Always go on a run in the middle of two spells up of utter shite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 11:30:25 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:06:04 am
I would say that, despite the horrors of the result, they were comfortably the better team for 85 mins.

They will stay up I reckon.

Look stronger than last season (once they've got their best side out) and have only lost Onana who played very much within himself.

Shame they haven't had transfer bans rather than points deductions as they always spend their way out of trouble. They made a good profit on Onana but they should have had a transfer ban/restrictions the year they signed him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,774
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Plenty of teams go down who were technically good enough to stay up, and plenty of relegation fodder survives when it shouldn't.

Time will tell which category Everton fit into this season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
I think they look well worse already. Their window in the summer will put them right back down there IMO. Ndiaye has had one good game though and appears to be the second coming of De Bruyne though apparently. The youngster from Villa has been blowing out his arse on the hour mark every game so far and has cost them three goals already. Broja will probably have the same impact Beto has too.

Pickford is making more regular errors, two pensioners years beyond it at right back, Mykolenko is shite and all their centre halves are besides Branthwaite. Idrissa Gueye is another well past his best and they might just have the two most ponderous, ineffective wingers of all time. They are in for a real rough one and I can't see Dyche making it past October given their fixtures.

I think Southampton will be the rock bottom, battered most weeks type. Ipswich probably last season's Luton in giving it a respectable effort with a poor squad but still drop ... can possibly see Leicester surviving but not sure. Don't think Everton will go but can't see them finishing above the likes of Forest and Wolves so probably 15/16th at best.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Anyone still laughing ?
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Every season 3 clubs get relegated from The Premier League. I might be wrong, but has a fanbase of any of those clubs relegated given the amount of grief & stick that bluenoses dish out whenever their side is struggling ? Toxic & entitled doesn't even come close when you're talking about that shower of basket cases.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,613
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:27:45 am
They always do. Always go on a run in the middle of two spells up of utter shite
They are the ultimate water treaders. Paddle just enough to keep their noses just above the water, then celebrate the fact they're still existing though not actually living. A little bit of adrenaline when the waters get choppy, then straight back to the endless monotony of just about keeping their noses above the waves.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15866 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Every season 3 clubs get relegated from The Premier League. I might be wrong, but has a fanbase of any of those clubs relegated given the amount of grief & stick that bluenoses dish out whenever their side is struggling ? Toxic & entitled doesn't even come close when you're talking about that shower of basket cases.

They go on about the corrupt PL but their whole raison d'etre these days is staying in the PL at all costs.

Clubs like Leicester are used to getting relegated, despite winning every domestic trophy since 1995, so their fans aren't as doomsday about getting relegated. Leeds, a similar sized club to Everton and won the league more recently, didn't burn the ground down when they got relegated the other year, they just got on with it.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Every season 3 clubs get relegated from The Premier League. I might be wrong, but has a fanbase of any of those clubs relegated given the amount of grief & stick that bluenoses dish out whenever their side is struggling ? Toxic & entitled doesn't even come close when you're talking about that shower of basket cases.
Everton are a massive club tho. Everyone in Liverpool supports them and goes to Goodison every game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 392 393 394 395 396 [397]   Go Up
« previous next »
 