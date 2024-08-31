I think they look well worse already. Their window in the summer will put them right back down there IMO. Ndiaye has had one good game though and appears to be the second coming of De Bruyne though apparently. The youngster from Villa has been blowing out his arse on the hour mark every game so far and has cost them three goals already. Broja will probably have the same impact Beto has too.



Pickford is making more regular errors, two pensioners years beyond it at right back, Mykolenko is shite and all their centre halves are besides Branthwaite. Idrissa Gueye is another well past his best and they might just have the two most ponderous, ineffective wingers of all time. They are in for a real rough one and I can't see Dyche making it past October given their fixtures.



I think Southampton will be the rock bottom, battered most weeks type. Ipswich probably last season's Luton in giving it a respectable effort with a poor squad but still drop ... can possibly see Leicester surviving but not sure. Don't think Everton will go but can't see them finishing above the likes of Forest and Wolves so probably 15/16th at best.