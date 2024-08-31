Speaking to a few bluenoses that is why this one has really hurt them- they played well, were comfortable, some of their new signings looked decent and they had a bit of positivity.



Then they shit the bed and its all doom again



They had a couple of games like that early last season. I think it was Fulham and Wolves last August who they dominated against at Goodison and lost the game because they couldn't score and then Luton as well. Yesterday is a terrible capitulation but Keane is a shite defender which doesn't help - Branthwaite toughens them up.They've actually made some good signings. Ndiaye will be the next one they'll be demanding stupid money for, they've robbed Marseille blind by getting him and flogging them Maupay. Done the same with Villa signing a good young player and giving them Dobbin. Then they've signed a midfielder Lyon paid 25 mill for in the summer and have loaned him out to Everton (Texter's Lyon).They'll be fine in mid table once the signings bed in and Braintwaite comes back in. Always nice to see them lose, but they certainly won't go down.