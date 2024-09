For all the waffle about XG and how he makes it out like Everton should have won 10-0, they were a tiny bit better on XG...



Everton - 2.54

Bournemouth - 2.23







I watched the last 10 minutes or so (incliding injury time) and Bournemouth should have scored 5 goals in that time. I don't think they were in the game before then. Everton really drag teams down at Goodison when they score first. And Bournemouth had played away at West Ham on the Wendesday night and then had to travel there for the Saturday - it was a good fixture to get.The thing with Everton is they fold when they concede. Branthwaite made a big difference last season at the back and hasn't played yet.