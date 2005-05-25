« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15760 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm
This is soooo Everton. They all now love Ndiaye.

Give it 3 months and they will be screaming that hes a c*nt and throwing their children at him. They are so short term
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15761 on: Today at 06:33:29 pm
Did their fans fume at the end?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15762 on: Today at 06:33:34 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:56:59 pm
For his sake its good he lives in Nottingham still and just commutes to Liverpool and stays at a hotel a few nights a week.
Think it's Northampton but irrelevant. Manager doesn't even live close to the city. How can he be committed? Shitshow of a club. I know two middle aged season ticket holders and both bitter so good riddance hopefully.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15763 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 06:26:40 pm
Just seen a house for sale on Goodison Road.
It's a 2 up, 3 down

;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15764 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:30:26 pm
The collapse is too early. They'll ditch Dyche then get a temporary new manager bounce that will keep them up.

Can they even afford to sack him? Who is crazy enough to go there, and what else can they do with that squad? They're as threadbare as a castaway's undies!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15765 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:33:34 pm
Think it's Northampton but irrelevant. Manager doesn't even live close to the city. How can he be committed? Shitshow of a club. I know two middle aged season ticket holders and both bitter so good riddance hopefully.

Pretty sure he lives in or near Nottingham. He's from Kettering in Northants, so that might be what you're thinking.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15766 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Can they even afford to sack him? Who is crazy enough to go there, and what else can they do with that squad? They're as threadbare as a castaway's undies!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15767 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm
Any footage of full time reactions please?!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15768 on: Today at 06:43:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Can they even afford to sack him? Who is crazy enough to go there, and what else can they do with that squad? They're as threadbare as a castaway's undies!
Valid points, of course. But we see time and again that they seem to pull money out of their arses and there's always someone stupid enough to go there. It's bizarre, but it keeps on happening.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15769 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:33:29 pm
Did their fans fume at the end?

More hot air on County Rd than when the library burnt down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15770 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm
https://x.com/botnbp/status/1829916129252556954?s=19

Scenes from the away end (well, if you take absolutely horiffic view out)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15771 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Can they even afford to sack him? Who is crazy enough to go there, and what else can they do with that squad? They're as threadbare as a castaway's undies!

Thats the thing. They are skint. Dyche has spent the last of the cash, he has nothing to work with because they kept screaming for new shiny managers who spent half a billion plus. Lampard was the worst. They dont realise how skint they are.
Players wont go there. And if they sack Dyche it will be some dinosaur like Moyes or Hodge who turns up. And even then they will have less cash due to the pay off of Dyche and his team. All that trying to outspend the neighbours has finally caught up with them.
