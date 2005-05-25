Can they even afford to sack him? Who is crazy enough to go there, and what else can they do with that squad? They're as threadbare as a castaway's undies!



Thats the thing. They are skint. Dyche has spent the last of the cash, he has nothing to work with because they kept screaming for new shiny managers who spent half a billion plus. Lampard was the worst. They dont realise how skint they are.Players wont go there. And if they sack Dyche it will be some dinosaur like Moyes or Hodge who turns up. And even then they will have less cash due to the pay off of Dyche and his team. All that trying to outspend the neighbours has finally caught up with them.