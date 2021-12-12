They can't score and are overly reliant on goals from set pieces, Dyche would've been made up to fuck with that barrage of corners just before half time, if they concede first in a game they're fucked



They're relying on picking up the points in the 6 pointers and against the usual sides who phone it in when it suits them, there's no games where you would look at it and say it's a nailed on Ev win and certainly none where you would put money on them but they'll pick up points here and there just because they're set up to play percentages football, it's shite to watch but should be enough to see them survive



I can see the crowd fully turning on Dyche soon, in a way I hope they sack him and replace him with a progressive manager, they'll get absolutely murdered trying to play a more expansive game with that squad, Dyche is exactly what they need and their best chance of staying up