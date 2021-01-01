« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 882408 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,567
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Those photos look like they're reminiscing of the glory days for Everton; 1878 to 1892.

Looks like the photo was taken in Arfur Daleys car sales lot circa 1978.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,712
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Everton fans have a collective form of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.

They can't regulate their emotional responses; their inability to process their emotions inhibits their ability to respond rationally.  They have unrealistic expectations, and then catastrophize and lose their shit when their expectations aren't met. So they can veer from Cloud 9 to the depths of Hell in the space of seconds.

Their paranoid, never take responsibility for their own behaviour, and are never aware of whether people are laughing with them or at them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 10:39:51 am »
Now what can I say to get the fans on my side


I know! You're all c*nts!!!
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 10:43:52 am »
EFA

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:38:40 am
Scousers have a collective form of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.

They can't regulate their emotional responses; their inability to process their emotions inhibits their ability to respond rationally.  They have unrealistic expectations, and then catastrophize and lose their shit when their expectations aren't met. So they can veer from Cloud 9 to the depths of Hell in the space of seconds.

Their paranoid, never take responsibility for their own behaviour, and are never aware of whether people are laughing with them or at them.

moderators: not intended as an artack on the peoples of merseyside, but an ironic reflection of redberets cuntery
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,427
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15244 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
Dyche definitely gets them.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:39:51 am
Now what can I say to get the fans on my side


I know! You're all c*nts!!!

What he said is undoubtedly true but it does come over as deliberately provocative. Not just 'You're all c*nts.' it's more 'You're all c*nts, you're all c*nts and, for the hard of thinking I'll say it again, YOU'RE ALL c*nts.'  :lmao
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,712
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 10:43:52 am
EFA

moderators: not intended as an artack on the peoples of merseyside, but an ironic reflection of redberets cuntery

:lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,484
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15247 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Dyche is right in what he says there. It won't go down well with the Bitters, but he's correct. In a nutshell, their collective heads went some years ago. All rationale and perspective has long gone with them. It's all extremely bipolar. One extreme or the other, with nothing in-between.

Truth is, they aren't a big club anymore. The modern era has left them in the last century. They aren't competitive on the pitch or off it. They are a journeyman, mid to lower table club that deludes itself that it belongs at the top table. A seat which only briefly sat at last in the late 1980s.

There is a bizarre sense of entitlement across the park. They lack the awareness to see who they are. What they really need is to be honest with themselves for once. Understand their position, then build from there. Do something like what Brighton have done. No delusions. Just solid foundations and build from that position in a steady, measured and realistic way.

As it stands, they just seem to believe that they should be lottery winners living it up in a big mansion drinking champagne with the successful, yet they don't even take the responsibility of buying a ticket. Their entire club needs a mentality shift from boardroom to fanbase.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,381
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 01:21:13 pm »
Those Dyche quotes sound like he's expecting a relegation fight again and he's lowering expectations accordingly.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,484
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 01:48:45 pm »
I just saw a stat that said Haaland has scored 91 goals since joining Abu Dhabi.

In the same time period, Everton have scored 86.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:21:13 pm
Those Dyche quotes sound like he's expecting a relegation fight again and he's lowering expectations accordingly.
No, just real evidence that he gets them.  :)
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,722
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm »
Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 