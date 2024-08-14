« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 01:39:39 pm
Gwladys Street Presents have been cancelled. Due to unforeseeable logistic problems, or in lay mans terms, only 50 tickets sold.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 01:53:18 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 13, 2024, 12:26:28 pm
But you never know what nasties are lurking in the woodshed they call their financial accounts. Goodison Park
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 02:14:56 pm
Quote from: only6times on August 14, 2024, 01:39:39 pm
Gwladys Street Presents have been cancelled. Due to unforeseeable logistic problems, or in lay mans terms, only 50 tickets sold.

Literally is the reason too. They'd barely sold anything for it ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 02:23:39 pm
£55 to listen to the likes of Tony Hibbert and Daniel Amokachi talk about the worst period of the clubs history. Im not sure how it didnt sell out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 03:31:01 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 14, 2024, 02:23:39 pm
£55 to listen to the likes of Tony Hibbert and Daniel Amokachi talk about the worst period of the clubs history. Im not sure how it didnt sell out.


£55 to go and hear a player you had forgotten had played for your team talk about how little they achieved. I assume they would have some 'good times' to talk about but, not being that close to those eras I may be wrong (and probably, like Bill was, I am wrong)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 03:43:07 pm
Tony Cottee was on the bill of a sportsman's evening that I went to years ago and he was really terrible.  He had a relatively glorious Everton career as well with a couple of runners up medals.  I can only imagine how bad a whole panel of former Everton "cult heroes" would be.

Ruddock and Ron Harris were the other two and were both very entertaining although, in hindsight, it's easy to see how Ruddock's life has gone the way it has.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 05:24:51 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 14, 2024, 02:23:39 pm
£55 to listen to the likes of Tony Hibbert and Daniel Amokachi talk about the worst period of the clubs history. Im not sure how it didnt sell out.
Isnt now the worst period in the clubs history??..


So far anyway
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 05:28:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 14, 2024, 03:31:01 pm

£55 to go and hear a player you had forgotten had played for your team talk about how little they achieved. I assume they would have some 'good times' to talk about but, not being that close to those eras I may be wrong (and probably, like Bill was, I am wrong)

My other halves youngest had a ticket to this with his dad, told us yesterday it was off - wanted to see if we could get a refund so he could buy tickets to watch them..(other half bought them for him)

Im not sure whats worse 😁
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
August 14, 2024, 05:32:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 14, 2024, 05:24:51 pm
Isnt now the worst period in the clubs history??..


So far anyway

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:54:25 pm
Textor is the next victim whose been given a chance to kick the tyres.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5579334/2024/08/15/everton-takeover-textor-exclusivity/

Considering he would have to sell his Palace shares, would they even survive long enough for that to happen?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm
I'm still not entirely convinced Moshiri wants to sell right now as he'd surely want to be there for the opening of the new stadium.  The stadium might also give him some route to recouping more money although it's not exactly clear who owns what when it comes to the stadium.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:18:02 pm
A number of issues.
Textor owns someone else!
Textor bought palace using loans at huge rates of interest
Theres still the 777 case to resolve, how long will that take?


Textor seems a chancer to me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:54:25 pm
Textor is the next victim whose been given a chance to kick the tyres.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5579334/2024/08/15/everton-takeover-textor-exclusivity/

Considering he would have to sell his Palace shares, would they even survive long enough for that to happen?


What we want now is 777 to come along and try and buy his Palace holding
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:20:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:18:02 pm
A number of issues.
Textor owns someone else!
Textor bought palace using loans at huge rates of interest
Theres still the 777 case to resolve, how long will that take?


Textor seems a chancer to me

Exclusivity without exclusivity ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
What's their outlook this year? between 10th-16th?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:46:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
What's their outlook this year? between 10th-16th?

genuinely think they will finish nearer 10th. Goals will be their problem again, but they have a fairly settled side, have kept their 'star asset' and will grind out results. Much like last season.

I suppose a lot will also depend on how the ownership saga goes, but there will still be plenty to have a giggle about
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
What's their outlook this year? between 10th-16th?

Honestly depends on how many games they can glue Calvert-Lewin together for, cos they honestly look worse this season than last
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm
They have ended up with a slightly modernised version of Allardyce, a manager who makes his teams hard to score against and therefore can pick up 1-0's and 1-1's if the other team don't turn up. Enough to get 45 points and stay up comfortably. Not sure why he had that bad season with Burnley (or the good one) but they have settled on someone who can get them 15th-12th regularly.


In that sense they have lowered their expectations (for now) because of the bad experience since Ancelotti.


They have become precisely what this thread says, unflushable whilst they wait patiently for someone to scrape them up and turn them into something useful.


Someone who can turn them into the sort of team their glorious history deserves, forget the fact that City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Us have moved so far ahead, they will return to the days of Tommy Lawton and Dixie Dean one day, the place in the sun they so richly deserve, when the toffee lady can throw sweets at the kids rather than the other way round and all is restored at the great home of football science.


But, until that glorious day, 14th will do.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm
Getting exclusivity on buying Everton is like getting exclusivity to take Katie Prices virginity in 2024
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:18:02 pm
A number of issues.
Textor owns someone else!
Textor bought palace using loans at huge rates of interest
Theres still the 777 case to resolve, how long will that take?


Textor seems a chancer to me
Why are these people seemingly obsessed with owning football clubs? Surely there's no money to be made in part ownership of Palace? Especially if he's had loans at high interest rates to acquire it? Fucking weird these rich twats aren't they 😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:56:05 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm
I'm still not entirely convinced Moshiri wants to sell right now as he'd surely want to be there for the opening of the new stadium.  The stadium might also give him some route to recouping more money although it's not exactly clear who owns what when it comes to the stadium.

He hasnt got a pot to piss in and knows if he throws more money at it there will be, rightful, questions where his money is actually coming from.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:00:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm
I'm still not entirely convinced Moshiri wants to sell right now as he'd surely want to be there for the opening of the new stadium.  The stadium might also give him some route to recouping more money although it's not exactly clear who owns what when it comes to the stadium.
my guess is he wants to see the back of the whole things asap.

anyhow, he'd be fucking mad to show up, they'll go after him.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
Yes Rodders! We're gonna be rich.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm
Getting exclusivity on buying Everton is like getting exclusivity to take Katie Prices virginity in 2024
I have a few green shield stamps from the 70s.
I wonder if I could make a bid to take them over?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
Once Textor looks at Evertons cooked books, they'll be gone as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
Once Textor looks at Evertons cooked books, they'll be gone as well.

Does Textor live at Snake Mountain?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:12:45 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm
Getting exclusivity on buying Everton is like getting exclusivity to take Katie Prices virginity in 2024

Including having second thoughts when you get a closer look at what's on the sheets?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:20:55 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 09:12:45 pm
Including having second thoughts when you get a closer look at what's on the sheets?
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 09:12:45 pm
Including having second thoughts when you get a closer look at what's on the sheets?
:puke2
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:18:48 pm
Does Textor live at Snake Mountain?

Grayskull
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
Grayskull

Yep. Grayskull lives at Snake Mountain.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
Yep. Grayskull lives at Snake Mountain.

With Mumm-ra
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:07:20 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:00:08 pm
my guess is he wants to see the back of the whole things asap.

anyhow, he'd be fucking mad to show up, they'll go after him.
Imagine you buy a ferret that keeps going down your trousers and biting your niblets, so you buy a snake and send it down after and it just comes up and gets you in a headlock, so you buy a cat to chase the snake and that just wipes its snot on your head, so you get a dog to chase the cat and that just howls like a wolf all the time even though you spent a fortune on treats for it.. You'd want rid of them all. That's probably how Moshiri feels
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:12:46 am
Missing out on a Player, to the tractor boys.

Everton that  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:13:06 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:18:02 pm
A number of issues.
Textor owns someone else!
Textor bought palace using loans at huge rates of interest
Theres still the 777 case to resolve, how long will that take?


Textor seems a chancer to me

He's got no interest in Everton. He's boosting interest in, and the price of, his Palace shares.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:16:31 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
What's their outlook this year? between 10th-16th?

I've got money on them finishing top half of the table  :boxhead.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:29:22 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:00:08 pm
my guess is he wants to see the back of the whole things asap.

anyhow, he'd be fucking mad to show up, they'll go after him.
I don't think Moshi would be foolish enough to show up to the first match but he can be there for the grand opening with Denise, Fat Joe, Big Dunc, Richard Masters and Usmanov.  Get a few photos to stick on the wall.

I'm sure he gets nauseous at even the mention of Everton these days but he's burned a lot of money only for some chancer like Textor to come and take the glory for the stadium.  It also feels like the stadium being finished is his best hope of clawing some money back from this whole misadventure.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:28:34 am
Did anyone see the footage of BMD on NW Tonight yesterday evening, they had a pitch marked out on what looked like the concrete floor before the grass was laid?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:46:01 am
A pitch without being a pitch.
