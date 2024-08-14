They have ended up with a slightly modernised version of Allardyce, a manager who makes his teams hard to score against and therefore can pick up 1-0's and 1-1's if the other team don't turn up. Enough to get 45 points and stay up comfortably. Not sure why he had that bad season with Burnley (or the good one) but they have settled on someone who can get them 15th-12th regularly.





In that sense they have lowered their expectations (for now) because of the bad experience since Ancelotti.





They have become precisely what this thread says, unflushable whilst they wait patiently for someone to scrape them up and turn them into something useful.





Someone who can turn them into the sort of team their glorious history deserves, forget the fact that City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Us have moved so far ahead, they will return to the days of Tommy Lawton and Dixie Dean one day, the place in the sun they so richly deserve, when the toffee lady can throw sweets at the kids rather than the other way round and all is restored at the great home of football science.





But, until that glorious day, 14th will do.