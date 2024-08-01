« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 846383 times)

« Reply #14880 on: August 1, 2024, 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: moondog on August  1, 2024, 09:05:52 pm
Whos lending them the £20m this month?
They're having a whipround in Rhyl pubs this weekend.
« Reply #14881 on: August 1, 2024, 09:50:43 pm »
Quote from: moondog on August  1, 2024, 09:05:52 pm
Whos lending them the £20m this month?
sorry, a bit tapped out at the moment.
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 04:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  1, 2024, 08:43:43 pm
Didn't the Bitters get to the FA Cup Final against Chelsea this millennium? I vaguely remember it because I went fishing instead of watching the game. I know they lost, but that's all I remember.
I was stood by main road by Costco with my 8 year old son after that. A car heading towards Bootle let out a big "Murderers!" shout as they passed. Flipped them the bird and they actually slammed on. Teds.
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  1, 2024, 08:43:43 pm
Didn't the Bitters get to the FA Cup Final against Chelsea this millennium? I vaguely remember it because I went fishing instead of watching the game. I know they lost, but that's all I remember.

We are both right. Everton got to the FA Cup Final versus Chelsea in 2009 which is both in this millennium AND over a decade ago.
« Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 04:30:20 pm
I was stood by main road by Costco with my 8 year old son after that. A car heading towards Bootle let out a big "Murderers!" shout as they passed. Flipped them the bird and they actually slammed on. Teds.

Haha I haven't heard that one as an insult for yonks ( or the word 'yonks' either to be honest). 'Texan' was a great one too.
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 12:24:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm
We are both right. Everton got to the FA Cup Final versus Chelsea in 2009 which is both in this millennium AND over a decade ago.

They beat us in round 4 replay that season, the match went to extra time & their winner was scored 118 minute, :butt most of the UK missed the goal as most ITV regions inadvertently cut to an ad break albeit briefly. ;D

They scored the fastest goal in the FA cup final, in something like 25 seconds, [still ended up losing the final though], the record has since been beaten as City scored in 12 seconds in the 23 final.
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 04:44:14 am »
Was that the final which had the angry beaked up fella ranting after the game?

Everton, arent we!

 :D
