We are both right. Everton got to the FA Cup Final versus Chelsea in 2009 which is both in this millennium AND over a decade ago.



They beat us in round 4 replay that season, the match went to extra time & their winner was scored 118 minute,most of the UK missed the goal as most ITV regions inadvertently cut to an ad break albeit briefly.They scored the fastest goal in the FA cup final, in something like 25 seconds, [still ended up losing the final though], the record has since been beaten as City scored in 12 seconds in the 23 final.