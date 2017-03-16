« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 843717 times)

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14840 on: Yesterday at 07:00:33 am »
 
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 30, 2024, 09:26:23 pm
Sent to Coventry?  :P
;D ;D havent heard that expression in nearly 50 years
Logged
JFT 96

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,216
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14841 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 am »
Mind you I remember wed go on tour in Scandinavia, play the local bowls club or the chess club 2nd soccer team, lose all our games and go on to win the League and European Cup.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,143
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14842 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:51:51 am
Mind you I remember wed go on tour in Scandinavia, play the local bowls club or the chess club 2nd soccer team, lose all our games and go on to win the League and European Cup.
Those were the days my friend...

 :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14843 on: Yesterday at 10:25:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:15:23 am
Those were the days my friend...

 :)
I'm getting misty eyed!

I expect Everton's plans were based on cost cutting and potentially tapping into smaller but less saturated markets.  Still, I wouldn't mind us doing the same from time to time.  Pre-season friendlies against clubs we play every season in the league are really dull.  I think the last time we toured Scandinavia was when Rodgers was still manager.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,290
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14844 on: Yesterday at 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 30, 2024, 09:27:40 pm
Everton are above results. They might be getting twatted every couple of days by local lower League sides but just think of the carbon footprint. Everton have been ahead of the curve in terms of being green for decades. First club with a gas boiler and just think of the amount of soil irrigation the crying twats have done since 1995.

Everton are whitegreen. Hello. Hello.
And the only club with a compostable stadium.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14845 on: Yesterday at 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:25:33 am


I expect Everton's plans were based on cost cutting and potentially tapping into smaller but less saturated markets.  Still, I wouldn't mind us doing the same from time to time.


Ryan Reynolds has done as much to dilute Evertons North Wales fan base as Evertons style of football.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14846 on: Yesterday at 01:52:06 pm »
Signed O'Brien, now after Abrahams, must have found some coinage down the back of the sofa or just assuming 2 point penalty and taking the hit. As for O'Brien, he released a statement in which he left in the corrections;


"I'm buzzing and so happy to have signed for Forest/West Ham/Wolves/Everton," he told club media. "I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.
Forest/West Ham/Wolves/Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well.
When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to - it was Forest/West Ham/Wolves/Everton".
Deluded, should fit in well

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,283
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14847 on: Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm »
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
    • @hartejack
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14848 on: Yesterday at 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...

Probably got booked against the redshite once or something.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14849 on: Yesterday at 03:10:55 pm »
He must have replaced Heitinga on the bill. Red shite.
Logged
AHA!

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14850 on: Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...

Sounds like he should be on the Legends Night.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,143
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14851 on: Yesterday at 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...
Their spelling has always been atrocious.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,741
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14852 on: Yesterday at 03:31:53 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...

That famous last day panic loan from Tigre alongside Royston Drenthe after they sold Beckford, Arteta and Yakubu on the same day. He's now playing in the fourth tier of Argentine football
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14853 on: Yesterday at 03:34:15 pm »
Near enough the same level as Everton then.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,432
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14854 on: Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...

Didnt he look like Frank Riberys uglier brother?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14855 on: Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm »
He's their Erik Miejer, which is fine with me
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14856 on: Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm »
Stracqualursi a cult hero :D looks more like a medieval cult leader or some crazy monk.



Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14857 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Stracqualursi a cult hero :D looks more like a medieval cult leader or some crazy monk.






He thinks he remembers something about playing for a club called Chang, somewhere near where a club he's heard of called Liverpool play
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14858 on: Yesterday at 05:14:16 pm »
maybe he's a cult hero coz he had their longest non-hyphenated name.  :)
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14859 on: Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm »
Im a bit puzzled as to how theyre affording these new signingsfunded by the recent sales of Onana and Doucoure ? Their TV and PL money has arrived ? Theyve taken out yet another loan ?
Right until the end of last season they were talking out Wonga type loans just to keep going
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,135
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14860 on: Yesterday at 05:16:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:14:16 pm
maybe he's a cult hero coz he had their longest non-hyphenated name.  :)

Preki?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14861 on: Yesterday at 05:19:42 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,216
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14862 on: Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Stracqualursi a cult hero :D looks more like a medieval cult leader or some crazy monk.





The Grand Inquisitor.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14863 on: Yesterday at 07:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Stracqualursi a cult hero :D looks more like a medieval cult leader or some crazy monk.




Everton arent we?
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14864 on: Yesterday at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Stracqualursi a cult hero :D looks more like a medieval cult leader or some crazy monk.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JBLlHiYJRRI&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JBLlHiYJRRI&amp;t</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:29 pm by lfc_col »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14865 on: Yesterday at 07:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm

It was at this moment that he knew, he fucked up.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14866 on: Yesterday at 07:25:33 pm »
I hadn't realised Everton had sold Onana to Villa for £50m. Holy fuck that's a lot of cheddar for a very pedestrian midfielder.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14867 on: Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Just scrolling social media then and seen the Blues advertising a "Cult Heroes" night as part of the farewell to Goodison

They've announced Denis Stracqualarsi.. I had to google who the hell he was.. 1 league goal in 20 games...

As far as the "Premier League era" is concerned, they really do have a poor roster of former and current players. Lukaku is comfortably their best player in that period for me but who is really next? Arteta was OK. Then you're onto the likes of Richarlison, Tim Cahill, Fellaini and Baines. Rooney obviously the best overall but had his best years elsewhere. We're talking about a club where Duncan Ferguson is considered a legend tbf
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14868 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm
The Grand Inquisitor.

No one expects the Bullens Inquisition...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,057
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14869 on: Yesterday at 08:44:10 pm »
So, their preseason record is 0-2-1.

Coventry beat them at Goodison 3-0. How many Blues went to that?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,388
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14870 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm
No one expects the Bullens Inquisition...
;D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,057
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14871 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:44:10 pm
So, their preseason record is 0-2-1.

Coventry beat them at Goodison 3-0. How many Blues went to that?

Found my answer 17,439 packed Goodison for the match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14872 on: Yesterday at 11:04:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
Found my answer 17,439 packed Goodison for the match.
The game was actually at Coventry.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,057
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14873 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Quote from: quasimodo on Yesterday at 11:04:52 pm
The game was actually at Coventry.

 :sad    :duh

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Up
« previous next »
 