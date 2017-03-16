Signed O'Brien, now after Abrahams, must have found some coinage down the back of the sofa or just assuming 2 point penalty and taking the hit. As for O'Brien, he released a statement in which he left in the corrections;





"I'm buzzing and so happy to have signed for Forest/West Ham/Wolves /Everton," he told club media. "I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.

 Forest/West Ham/Wolves /Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well.

When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to - it was Forest/West Ham/Wolves /Everton".

Deluded, should fit in well



