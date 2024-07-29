« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14800 on: July 29, 2024, 09:03:51 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 27, 2024, 11:54:46 am
Capons montages give Salvador Dali a run for his fever dream influenced art.

The lads miles better than the likes of Tracy Emin and Damien Hirst.
Quote from: Peabee on July 27, 2024, 01:01:32 pm
;D

You should do prints mate. I'd have those on my living room wall for when I invite round the blues in my family.
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14801 on: Yesterday at 07:03:47 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14802 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 am »
They seem to be buying a couple of players, how have they managed that?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14803 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 am »
Serial recidivism.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14804 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 am »
Maybe the Irish lads and lasses know more about him, but £24m for OBrien, given their current financial state, looks nuts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14805 on: Yesterday at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:18:34 am
Maybe the Irish lads and lasses know more about him, but £24m for OBrien, given their current financial state, looks nuts.
From having watched a whole 8 minutes of highlights of him I think he's a good fit for Everton.  He looks really tall, is happy to put his body on the line and loves a long ball into the channels.  Dyche has a good eye for penalty area central defenders and he looks like one that will thrive under Dyche.

Whether they need another central defender is debatable.  They already have Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane and Holgate, and they're only going to be playing one game a week.  The latter two aren't very good but the club are the best part of a £bn in debt!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14806 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 am »
It's absolutely mental that they're still buying players. Probably just as crazy that they aren't under some kind of transfer ban.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14807 on: Yesterday at 09:33:59 am »
Is he a centre back then? Have to say Id never heard of him. Who did Lyon buy him from? To be fair to Dyche, he knows what type of centre back he likes and as thuggish as they sometimes are, he can organise them well. Wonder if that means theyre still hoping someone comes back with silly money for Branthwaite. Unless United do, not sure who else would though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14808 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:31:48 am
From having watched a whole 8 minutes of highlights of him I think he's a good fit for Everton.  He looks really tall, is happy to put his body on the line and loves a long ball into the channels.  Dyche has a good eye for penalty area central defenders and he looks like one that will thrive under Dyche.

Whether they need another central defender is debatable.  They already have Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane and Holgate, and they're only going to be playing one game a week.  The latter two aren't very good but the club are the best part of a £bn in debt!!

So I assume OBrien is Branthwaites replacement then.

And Keane and Holgate arent very good they are actually shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14809 on: Yesterday at 11:32:45 am »
O'Brien is a decent defender, but he is not what I would call a top side contender. A very Dyche like purchase, but that style of play only keeps you up, it doesnm't challenge.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14810 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 am »
It's easy to play CB for Dyche if you're tall and strong. All you have to do is stay in the area, clear and block and twat the ball up the pitch and you're lauded. They'll be asking for 100 mill for him next year.

Had a weird career trajectory though. Was on loan at Swindon from Palace in 21/22, 22/23 he was on loan in the Belgian second division and then Palace let him go last summer and Lyon picked him up. Now 23. Only made his Ireland debut this year as well, bearing in mind how dire their talent pool is.

Reading the Palace forum though and they're blaming Hodgson for not playing him or wanting to bring in younger players, others didn't think he was up to much anyway. Also they have a part owner who owns Lyon or something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14811 on: Yesterday at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 27, 2024, 06:12:18 pm
Everton aiming to be the first net zero football club.

They have been carefully mastering winning zero for 30 years, so makes sense to expand on that.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14812 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Get your pre-orders in now!  Big Dunc has got bills to pay now he's no longer the world's highest paid cheerleader at Everton.  Yours for just £22!

Quote from: https://www.welbooks.co.uk/shop/p/big-dunc-by-duncan-ferguson
Big Dunc by Duncan Ferguson

Published 22nd May 2025

They don't make footballers - and football autobiographies - like this anymore. The brutally honest, riotously entertaining story of the much-loved Everton legend and iconic Premier League bad boy. Praised by Wayne Rooney and Mr. Ferguson as one of the greatest and most passionate players to ever play the game, Duncan Ferguson, or Big Dunc as he is known, is larger than life in every sense.

Measuring a towering 6 feet 4 inches in height, from the moment the striker emerged in British football in the 1990s, he was front and back page news. On the pitch, fans loved Duncan for his roguish charm, his thrilling goals and his total commitment in every game. Fighting tooth and nail, he was a born leader and took no prisoners.

Like his rival Roy Keane, he played close to the limit, and often crossed it. Such as the time he was sentenced to 3 months in Glasgows toughest prison for headbutting an opponent  the first and only time a footballer has ever gone to jail for a crime committed on a football pitch. In BIG DUNC: The Upfront Autobiography, Duncan reveals, for the first time, the full story: the truth about his experiences in prison, his partying with African princes and Liverpool gangsters, his fighting with burglars, his making and losing a fortune, and how he turned his life around through his beloved Everton F.C..

In the process, the book sheds light on one of footballs most charismatic but notorious and enigmatic hardmen. Duncan is now a coach and manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle F.C.. He is a pillar of the community in Merseyside, giving back to stricken children who share a similar tough upbringing to his own.

Duncan's book takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of humour, drama and redemption. Buckle up.
I hope they've not printed that he's manager of Caley Thistle on the back cover as by the time the book is released he'll have been out on his ear for six months.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14813 on: Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm »
'Everton legend'.

Imagine your Premier League era legend being this no mark.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14814 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:50:15 am
They seem to be buying a couple of players, how have they managed that?

Laying a marker / showing intent / winning the transfer window / waking the beast.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14815 on: Yesterday at 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm
Get your pre-orders in now!  Big Dunc has got bills to pay now he's no longer the world's highest paid cheerleader at Everton.  Yours for just £22!
I hope they've not printed that he's manager of Caley Thistle on the back cover as by the time the book is released he'll have been out on his ear for six months.

Here's a preview (I'm guessing):

Quote
Ah ken I shouldnae, but ah cannae resist a wee dunt in the gleikit div's bawbag. Anno ah'm just gonnae batter the dafty an' aw.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14816 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm
'Everton legend'.

Imagine your Premier League era legend being this no mark.




Vinnie Jones and Duncan Ferguson were not footballers, just thugs who had football kits bought for them




They've released another teasing quote






Ah loue mah pigeons 'n' if a'body tries tae titch yin o' mah birds thay wull git a richt battering lik' th' glaikit heid th' baws that tried tae rob mah hoose
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14817 on: Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:33:36 am
It's absolutely mental that they're still buying players. Probably just as crazy that they aren't under some kind of transfer ban.

How else can they win their annual Transfer Window Trophy without signing players? Come on, mate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14818 on: Yesterday at 04:16:51 pm »
"Like his rival Roy Keane".  ;D All them title battles.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14819 on: Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14820 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm »
"Praised by Wayne Rooney and Mr. Ferguson as one of the greatest and most passionate players to ever play the game"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14821 on: Yesterday at 04:58:22 pm »
"MEGA..."  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14822 on: Yesterday at 08:15:04 pm »
Former Everton striker Ellis Simms has just scored against them in a friendly. Everton tha
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14823 on: Yesterday at 08:16:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm
Get your pre-orders in now!  Big Dunc has got bills to pay now he's no longer the world's highest paid cheerleader at Everton.  Yours for just £22!
I hope they've not printed that he's manager of Caley Thistle on the back cover as by the time the book is released he'll have been out on his ear for six months.

Calling bollocks on that

Everyone knows any Everton related books, vhs/betamax tapes always retail at £19.95, it's the law
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14824 on: Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:32:45 am
O'Brien is a decent defender, but he is not what I would call a top side contender. A very Dyche like purchase, but that style of play only keeps you up, it doesnm't challenge.
When was the last time they challenged for anything?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14825 on: Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
When was the last time they challenged for anything?
Be fair, Terry. They have won the Everton Cup and a number of transfer window trophies.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14826 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:15:04 pm
Former Everton striker Ellis Simms has just scored against them in a friendly. Everton tha


2-0 Now
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14827 on: Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm
Be fair, Terry. They have won the Everton Cup and a number of transfer window trophies.
Oh yeah, I forgot about that..   :duh  :rollseyes ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14828 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm
Oh yeah, I forgot about that..   :duh  :rollseyes ::)
We have to give credit where it's due.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14829 on: Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
We have to give credit where it's due.  :)
That and them building three stadiums.   ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14830 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm
That and them building three stadiums.   ::)
Of course. We shouldn't forget that. 🙃
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14831 on: Yesterday at 09:24:16 pm »
3-0 Coventry
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14832 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14833 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm

2-0 Now

Everton are above results. They might be getting twatted every couple of days by local lower League sides but just think of the carbon footprint. Everton have been ahead of the curve in terms of being green for decades. First club with a gas boiler and just think of the amount of soil irrigation the crying twats have done since 1995.

Everton are whitegreen. Hello. Hello.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14835 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 27, 2024, 07:09:14 pm
Everton That
Worrying Times

and again
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14836 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm
"Praised by Wayne Rooney and Mr. Ferguson as one of the greatest and most passionate players to ever play the game"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
To be fair, Big Duncs grandfather is bound to say stuff like that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14837 on: Today at 12:35:27 am »
Everytime I hear about them they are losing to nobody's. It's pre season but still funny. Can't believe they lost to sligo. People up around them parts don't even play football.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14838 on: Today at 01:49:26 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:35:27 am
Everytime I hear about them they are losing to nobody's. It's pre season but still funny. Can't believe they lost to sligo. People up around them parts don't even play football.

Neither do Everton.
