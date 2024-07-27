« previous next »
Capons montages give Salvador Dali a run for his fever dream influenced art.

The lads miles better than the likes of Tracy Emin and Damien Hirst.
;D

You should do prints mate. I'd have those on my living room wall for when I invite round the blues in my family.
;D
They seem to be buying a couple of players, how have they managed that?
Serial recidivism.
Maybe the Irish lads and lasses know more about him, but £24m for OBrien, given their current financial state, looks nuts.
Maybe the Irish lads and lasses know more about him, but £24m for OBrien, given their current financial state, looks nuts.
From having watched a whole 8 minutes of highlights of him I think he's a good fit for Everton.  He looks really tall, is happy to put his body on the line and loves a long ball into the channels.  Dyche has a good eye for penalty area central defenders and he looks like one that will thrive under Dyche.

Whether they need another central defender is debatable.  They already have Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane and Holgate, and they're only going to be playing one game a week.  The latter two aren't very good but the club are the best part of a £bn in debt!!
It's absolutely mental that they're still buying players. Probably just as crazy that they aren't under some kind of transfer ban.
Is he a centre back then? Have to say Id never heard of him. Who did Lyon buy him from? To be fair to Dyche, he knows what type of centre back he likes and as thuggish as they sometimes are, he can organise them well. Wonder if that means theyre still hoping someone comes back with silly money for Branthwaite. Unless United do, not sure who else would though.
From having watched a whole 8 minutes of highlights of him I think he's a good fit for Everton.  He looks really tall, is happy to put his body on the line and loves a long ball into the channels.  Dyche has a good eye for penalty area central defenders and he looks like one that will thrive under Dyche.

Whether they need another central defender is debatable.  They already have Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane and Holgate, and they're only going to be playing one game a week.  The latter two aren't very good but the club are the best part of a £bn in debt!!

So I assume OBrien is Branthwaites replacement then.

And Keane and Holgate arent very good they are actually shite.
O'Brien is a decent defender, but he is not what I would call a top side contender. A very Dyche like purchase, but that style of play only keeps you up, it doesnm't challenge.
It's easy to play CB for Dyche if you're tall and strong. All you have to do is stay in the area, clear and block and twat the ball up the pitch and you're lauded. They'll be asking for 100 mill for him next year.

Had a weird career trajectory though. Was on loan at Swindon from Palace in 21/22, 22/23 he was on loan in the Belgian second division and then Palace let him go last summer and Lyon picked him up. Now 23. Only made his Ireland debut this year as well, bearing in mind how dire their talent pool is.

Reading the Palace forum though and they're blaming Hodgson for not playing him or wanting to bring in younger players, others didn't think he was up to much anyway. Also they have a part owner who owns Lyon or something.
Everton aiming to be the first net zero football club.

They have been carefully mastering winning zero for 30 years, so makes sense to expand on that.  ;D
Get your pre-orders in now!  Big Dunc has got bills to pay now he's no longer the world's highest paid cheerleader at Everton.  Yours for just £22!

Big Dunc by Duncan Ferguson

Published 22nd May 2025

They don't make footballers - and football autobiographies - like this anymore. The brutally honest, riotously entertaining story of the much-loved Everton legend and iconic Premier League bad boy. Praised by Wayne Rooney and Mr. Ferguson as one of the greatest and most passionate players to ever play the game, Duncan Ferguson, or Big Dunc as he is known, is larger than life in every sense.

Measuring a towering 6 feet 4 inches in height, from the moment the striker emerged in British football in the 1990s, he was front and back page news. On the pitch, fans loved Duncan for his roguish charm, his thrilling goals and his total commitment in every game. Fighting tooth and nail, he was a born leader and took no prisoners.

Like his rival Roy Keane, he played close to the limit, and often crossed it. Such as the time he was sentenced to 3 months in Glasgows toughest prison for headbutting an opponent  the first and only time a footballer has ever gone to jail for a crime committed on a football pitch. In BIG DUNC: The Upfront Autobiography, Duncan reveals, for the first time, the full story: the truth about his experiences in prison, his partying with African princes and Liverpool gangsters, his fighting with burglars, his making and losing a fortune, and how he turned his life around through his beloved Everton F.C..

In the process, the book sheds light on one of footballs most charismatic but notorious and enigmatic hardmen. Duncan is now a coach and manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle F.C.. He is a pillar of the community in Merseyside, giving back to stricken children who share a similar tough upbringing to his own.

Duncan's book takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of humour, drama and redemption. Buckle up.
I hope they've not printed that he's manager of Caley Thistle on the back cover as by the time the book is released he'll have been out on his ear for six months.
'Everton legend'.

Imagine your Premier League era legend being this no mark.
