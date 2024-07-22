« previous next »
Graeme

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14720 on: Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Need a new thread title
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14721 on: Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: Wingman on July 22, 2024, 09:37:33 pm
To get a favour in return?

If they think Everton are ever going to return such a favour then they're drinking the Blue-Aid. If Everton have shown anything it's that they will not hesitate to hang another club out to dry if it helps them.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14722 on: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm
Well, I'd feel the same, to be fair to the fella. It's grim being them.


If I was an Evertonian I'd probably be like this by now, so fair play to those who can still function well.


I don't think I've ever seen a club have such a bad time as since 2016 without disappearing altogether or getting relegated.


Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14723 on: Yesterday at 04:33:11 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm

If I was an Evertonian I'd probably be like this by now, so fair play to those who can still function well.


I don't think I've ever seen a club have such a bad time as since 2016 without disappearing altogether or getting relegated.



Either situation (or both) would've allow the grieving process to start and potentially acceptance and a determination to come back from the depths. The current zombie status merely prolongs the agony of our fellow bitters.

Here's one to tease them, had they gone down in 2023, they could've got ride of all the dead wood and be back in the Prem as a team on the up rather that one looking down. Not all necessarily true (probably would've run out of money quicker) but it'll grate on them all the same.
Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14724 on: Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Need a new thread title

The Unsellable Unflushables
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14725 on: Yesterday at 04:49:23 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm

That picture was taken without my permission. I'd like it removed or you'll be hearing from my lawyer, Sir Digby Chicken Caesar.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14726 on: Yesterday at 04:54:35 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:04:12 am
They've sold pretty well in the past few seasons in order to keep the lights on.  Digne (£25m), Richarlison (£50m), Gordon (£40m), Kean (£25m), Iwobi (£20m), Godfrey (£10m) and Onana (£50m) were all sold for good money.  They've still got Branthwaite and Mykolenko that they could cash in on.

At the same time though they've brought some real dross and let a lot of expensive players drift away on free transfers.  I wouldn't be surprised if Calvert-Lewin left on a free transfer next summer.

They've still ended up with one of their worst ever squads despite spending hundreds of millions and sullying their reputation.

They somehow ended up with about 10 mill each for Dobbin, Simms and Cannon who were nowhere near their team. Cannon did nothing for Leicester last year, Simms at least went on a run with Coventry, Dobbin was just dodgy dealings which i'm sure we'll see more of next year.

They've got a small squad and 8 first team regulars out of contract next summer (plus Holgate and the sub keeper)  although only Calvert Lewin would fetch anything in terms of a fee, a lof them are old players.

Mykolenko out of contract in 2 years so a big fee unlikely next year and he's unlikely to want to renew. Joe Garner and Tarkowski 2 years as well.

The rest of the contracts are 2027 including Pickford and Branthwaite who are their only real sellable assets now. Even with Pickford who is going to pay big money for him? A top club wouldn't go near him.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14727 on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 pm
Nobody wanted Pickford last summer when several clubs needed a keeper.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14728 on: Yesterday at 05:25:42 pm
The goalkeeper position is so strange when it comes to the transfer market. There's only ever been 7 more expensive keepers than Pickford in the history of the game. Which is mad for a huge position where you need a really top class one to win the big trophies. Kelleher hasn't played a lot of matches in his career for a 25 year old but could theoretically be on the list of most expensive keepers if he was to leave.

I'd still like to see Pickford get his move to United or Chelsea. He strikes me as the exact kind one of those would go for.
Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14729 on: Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14730 on: Yesterday at 06:39:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:25:42 pm
Kelleher hasn't played a lot of matches in his career for a 25 year old
..but he still has a medal collection that's larger than the entire Everton team combined ;D
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14731 on: Yesterday at 07:10:17 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:39:15 pm
..but he still has a medal collection that's larger than the entire Everton team combined ;D

Oi! Pickford has two losers medals at international level!
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14732 on: Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Need a new thread title
Everton - The Massive Turd That Just Won't Flush.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14733 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:49:23 pm
That picture was taken without my permission. I'd like it removed or you'll be hearing from my lawyer, Sir Digby Chicken Caesar.
You can use legal threats all you like but I've still got the original pictures of you with those Wombats at the back of Morrisons
DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14734 on: Today at 07:54:31 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
You can use legal threats all you like but I've still got the original pictures of you with those Wombats at the back of Morrisons

Who doesn't?

Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14735 on: Today at 08:30:00 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:54:31 am
Who doesn't?



Is that the (former?) Aussie PM?! Amazing. :D
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14736 on: Today at 08:49:20 am
Well I wouldn't put it past the aussies to elect a wombat to be fair
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14737 on: Today at 08:50:52 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:54:31 am
Who doesn't?



Is this just prior to the poor creature being tied down and a didgeridoo making an appearance?
Avens

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14738 on: Today at 09:40:51 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:50:52 am
Is this just prior to the poor creature being tied down and a didgeridoo making an appearance?

I wouldn't refer to Scott Morrison as a poor creature.
capt k

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14739 on: Today at 10:11:42 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:00 am
Is that the (former?) Aussie PM?! Amazing. :D
yep, the nonce protecting shitbag
DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14740 on: Today at 03:52:41 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:50:52 am
Is this just prior to the poor creature being tied down and a didgeridoo making an appearance?
That wombat is the most nervous looking wombat I have ever seen....
newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14741 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:00 am
Is that the (former?) Aussie PM?! Amazing. :D

Are wombats allowed to run for office?
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14742 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:34:44 pm
Are wombats allowed to run for office?
can't believe an American is asking that.   ;D ;D ;D

unless you're on the hunt for better candidates of course.  :)
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14743 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:34:44 pm
Are wombats allowed to run for office?

Not sure.

But dingbats are allowed.  ;D
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14744 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:28:16 pm
Not sure.

But dingbats are allowed.  ;D
so "going wombatshit crazy" is a no ... but "dingbatshit crazy" is a  yes.

good to know.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14745 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm
You bunch of flaming galahs!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14746 on: Today at 07:09:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:34:44 pm
Are wombats allowed to run for office?
Well, there's an orange sewer rat running for office in America, so I assume wombats are allowed.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #14747 on: Today at 07:13:29 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:51:11 pm
You bunch of flaming galahs!
Struth, Bruce. Grab a Foster's and calm down.  ;)
