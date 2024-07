I did have a blue saying they'll get all the concerts because of the location and because the pitch is bigger so they can have bigger crowds for concerts.



Basically put down the future of Liverpools economy to this stadium



There's only so many concerts such venues can accommodate. The window of availability of the ground is short. It takes time to rig a concert up and more time to de-rig afterwards. Once you've hosted a few shows your pitch is destroyed. This means you have to factor in the time and cost it takes to relay the pitch before the season.If you listen to some Bitters you'd think they were going to host a concert every night for the best part of three months. The reality will be far different.As far as concert staging is concerned, their marginally bigger pitch means nothing really. Location? It's a stadium sandwiched between a sewage farm and a wasteland, with just one pub in the way of nearby entertainment. It's also a new build stadium with no history, no fame and no mystique. It's just another potential venue, but nothing more than that. It will also have a smaller concert capacity than Anfield. The biggest summer concert venue in the City of Liverpool will still be Anfield.