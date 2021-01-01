I remember saying that Everton would never build that stadium as it was too expensive. They have built it, but at what cost? They are basically bankrupt and borrowing to repay borrowings. They have been trying to get someone to takeover and pay for their mistake for two years. In doing so they have embroiled themselves in even more debt and worse, complex financial dealings mean loans are secured against key assets, making ownership even more unappetising.



Weirdly the fanbase are split into two camps, mindless optimists who believe another takeover is just around the corner and defeated pessimists who seem to take grim pleasure in the slow demise of the club. At this stage it will take someone with more money than sense to solve the problems. The PL are incredibly passive to let this keep going as is, but they too are hoping someone will solve the problems by spending big.



Personally I think this may be the end of an era for the PL as much as anything. The excess of the last decade or so is finally hitting the more established clubs like Everton and the only thing keeping the whole show going at this point is both the cause and the cure, i.e. petrodollars. It's just amatter of time, imo, before the petrodollar investors also get bored when they realise the PL is no longer generating interest and that will eb the end of the current incarnation of the PL.