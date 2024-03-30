The Esk is reporting that Evertons debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.

Apparently its capitalised against the stadium so it doesnt show up on the P&L accounts.

I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.

And their fans are think all is well and are complaining about United lowballing them for Branthwaite.



I think there's a very good chance you're right and the vultures are circling. Friedkin is a smart guy and he wont pay x for something he can get for 1/10x in six months time.However, the wording of Friedkin's statement was oddly specific, calling out the nature of 777's loans. My first thought was that Moshi had put up the same collateral for 2 loans, hence Friedkin loaning £200m to pay off the MSP debt (secured against the stadium) then shitting the bed when they found out about the details of 777's loans. Now Friedkin has called out the 777 loans who in their right mind is going to bid on Everton?They are fucked.