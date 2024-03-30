« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 821194 times)

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm »
If only they'd just filled in the corners instead.
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm »
If only theyd paid the rent
Online CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm
If only theyd paid the rent

History could repeat itself at Bramley Moore if they're not careful as could easily end up with a landlord :D
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm »
Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton
Offline Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm »
Sliganbul?
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton
Apparently Everton went behind and had to bring on all the big guns. Cunningly they subbed them on for Sligo Rovers players and were able to pull it back to a draw.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 07:16:39 am »
So it appears these payday loans taken out with 777 have come with a terrible cost in that they are preventing the sale of the club.
I would have thought that any prospective buyer would take a good look at the books and all the debt and steer well clear.


 
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 07:39:28 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm
If only they'd just filled in the corners instead.

More corners to celebrate

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 08:47:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton

We most to Preston yesterday. Pre season friendly results don't mean shit.
Online 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 10:44:52 am »
The Esk is reporting that Evertons debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.
Apparently its capitalised against the stadium so it doesnt show up on the P&L accounts.
I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.
And their fans are think all is well and are  complaining about United lowballing them for Branthwaite.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:47:52 am
We most to Preston yesterday. Pre season friendly results don't mean shit.

Too true.

But they will paint this as a Glorious Fightback and Two Goal Cherniti better than Nunez.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:44:52 am
The Esk is reporting that Evertons debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.
Apparently its capitalised against the stadium so it doesnt show up on the P&L accounts.
I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.
And their fans are think all is well and are  complaining about United lowballing them for Branthwaite.

Which 'accounts' are you referring to, I thought I'd seen at least half a dozen 'Limited' companies in that caption earlier.
 :o
Online CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 11:20:20 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:13:23 am
Which 'accounts' are you referring to, I thought I'd seen at least half a dozen 'Limited' companies in that caption earlier.
 :o

The stadium itself has 2 specific companies - a holding co which the club own 100% of, and then another (which I assume is the main one handling the building of it) which the holding co owns 100% of.

Friedkin has security against both of those (plus 94.1% of the shares in the club itself).
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:44:52 am
The Esk is reporting that Evertons debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.
Apparently its capitalised against the stadium so it doesnt show up on the P&L accounts.
I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.
And their fans are think all is well and are  complaining about United lowballing them for Branthwaite.

I think there's a very good chance you're right and the vultures are circling. Friedkin is a smart guy and he wont pay x for something he can get for 1/10x in six months time.

However, the wording of Friedkin's statement was oddly specific, calling out the nature of 777's loans. My first thought was that Moshi had put up the same collateral for 2 loans, hence Friedkin loaning £200m to pay off the MSP debt (secured against the stadium) then shitting the bed when they found out about the details of 777's loans. Now Friedkin has called out the 777 loans who in their right mind is going to bid on Everton?

They are fucked.  :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 11:31:04 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:20:20 am
The stadium itself has 2 specific companies - a holding co which the club own 100% of, and then another (which I assume is the main one handling the building of it) which the holding co owns 100% of.

Friedkin has security against both of those (plus 94.1% of the shares in the club itself).

Phew! So that means that the Everton Football Club Limited company is fine from a P&L point of view - their fans will be relieved.
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 12:28:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:44:52 am
The Esk is reporting that Evertons debt is increasing by £800k a week - Due to 10.5% interest rates.
Apparently its capitalised against the stadium so it doesnt show up on the P&L accounts.
I reckon Freidkin is waiting for them to go bust and pick up a bargain.
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 01:00:54 pm »
I'm losing track now of the entities that have looked at their books and walked away (or ran away more accurately).

remember a short while ago their auditor resigned on them?  maybe others are now realizing how cooked their books have been.  house of cards financial stability.
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm »
Talking of the stadium, i wonder have they thought about the possibility of a brand new stadium costing more in operating costs etc.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Have they blamed us yet ?
Online RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 01:16:00 pm »
The Swagger they had a few weeks ago signing someone, turning down United's bid thinking they were financially secure has seen that swagger evaporated on X.

Lots of staying loyal, we're Evertonians kind of posts.

Schadenfreude is beautiful.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:16:00 pm
The Swagger they had a few weeks ago signing someone, turning down United's bid thinking they were financially secure has seen that swagger evaporated on X.

Lots of staying loyal, we're Evertonians kind of posts.

Schadenfreude is beautiful.

And no doubt multiple mention of The Royal Blue Mersey.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:16:00 pm
The Swagger they had a few weeks ago signing someone, turning down United's bid thinking they were financially secure has seen that swagger evaporated on X.

Lots of staying loyal, we're Evertonians kind of posts.

Schadenfreude is beautiful.

Reached peak giddiness after Pickford beat Van Dijk.
Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14584 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Talking of the stadium, i wonder have they thought about the possibility of a brand new stadium costing more in operating costs etc.
No, last I heard from a blue was the there's no need to worry about the financial situation because the stadium is almost finished and that's going to bring in buckets of income and pay off the restructured, newly negotiated debts.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14585 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:25:54 pm
Everton Investments Limited - Dormant

😂😂😂😂😂

That must be bit that owns the revenge seeking beast
Online Tobelius

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14586 on: Today at 04:53:29 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:20:03 pm
No, last I heard from a blue was the there's no need to worry about the financial situation because the stadium is almost finished and that's going to bring in buckets of income and pay off the restructured, newly negotiated debts.

Have a feeling they'll end up being tenants there and eventually having troubles paying their rent again
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 04:56:47 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:20:12 pm
That must be bit that owns the revenge seeking beast

:lmao
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:20:03 pm
No, last I heard from a blue was the there's no need to worry about the financial situation because the stadium is almost finished and that's going to bring in buckets of income and pay off the restructured, newly negotiated debts.

Are they all happy to pay a grand for a season ticket then?

If the stadium is going to make any impact revenue wise they'd be be rioting over ticket prices (especially with the football on display). Plus you need the European games and deep cup runs for extra matchdays to boost revenue. West Ham have had all that and it still hasn't boosted revenues much.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14589 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm »
And those state funded dickheads don't have to pay for the upkeep, they don't even pay for the grass to be cut ffs.
Online CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14590 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:01 pm
Are they all happy to pay a grand for a season ticket then?

If the stadium is going to make any impact revenue wise they'd be be rioting over ticket prices (especially with the football on display). Plus you need the European games and deep cup runs for extra matchdays to boost revenue. West Ham have had all that and it still hasn't boosted revenues much.

TBF WHU generate about £41m a season from their stadium - however it's not a comparison Everton can even look at, despite the headline figure being somewhere they probably need to hit to both pay off the stadium loan, the other misc loans, and have enough to cover their own running costs without making a loss... let alone allow them to spend some money on players.

Not only does WHU's stadium hold 10k more than BM will, but their prices are vastly more. The main bulk of their tickets are £700 & £800 and go up to £1700, whilst at Goodison they are around the mid £650 with the highest £740. That's before you take into account the hospitality seats (which they have a lot more of and charge shit loads more than Everton will be able to demand).

Honestly any Everton fan thinking the stadium is the answer to all their finance issues, beyond it being sold, is laughable.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14591 on: Today at 05:21:38 pm »
Everytime a prospective buyer checks out the books I bet they'll run a mile. :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14592 on: Today at 05:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Everytime a prospective buyer checks out the books I bet they'll run a mile. :D


After getting them on the hook for millions, dickheads are losing their Club one loan at a time & they're doing fuck all about it. ;D
