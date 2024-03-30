Are they all happy to pay a grand for a season ticket then?



If the stadium is going to make any impact revenue wise they'd be be rioting over ticket prices (especially with the football on display). Plus you need the European games and deep cup runs for extra matchdays to boost revenue. West Ham have had all that and it still hasn't boosted revenues much.



TBF WHU generate about £41m a season from their stadium - however it's not a comparison Everton can even look at, despite the headline figure being somewhere they probably need to hit to both pay off the stadium loan, the other misc loans, and have enough to cover their own running costs without making a loss... let alone allow them to spend some money on players.Not only does WHU's stadium hold 10k more than BM will, but their prices are vastly more. The main bulk of their tickets are £700 & £800 and go up to £1700, whilst at Goodison they are around the mid £650 with the highest £740. That's before you take into account the hospitality seats (which they have a lot more of and charge shit loads more than Everton will be able to demand).Honestly any Everton fan thinking the stadium is the answer to all their finance issues, beyond it being sold, is laughable.