Good take on the Steve McMahon parallels, I had thought of that. Maybe he did look at Newcastle and think they'll do instead of going to a Man Utd or Chelsea. There's no doubt he wants to join Liverpool now though and will always have wanted it given he's a fan. He wouldn't really be my number one choice and I think we can persist with what we have for another year but if he has another really good season with a year left on his contract he'll obviously be one of the right choices to go after.