Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14160 on: June 18, 2024, 01:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on June 18, 2024, 09:57:58 am
Its FA cup final weekend isnt it? Maybe get end up getting an early kick off Sunday


Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14161 on: June 18, 2024, 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 18, 2024, 01:23:59 pm

Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?

Since they started dicking about and putting the final before the end of the season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14162 on: June 18, 2024, 01:37:32 pm »
There were definitely some a couple of seasons ago as I remember what a glorious weekend it was when we beat Chelsea on penalties and Everton lost at home to Brentford to extend their flirtation with relegation.

That might have been because of the mid-season World Cup the following season though and them starting that season a bit earlier because of it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14163 on: June 18, 2024, 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 18, 2024, 12:19:19 pm
But what if Mo buys a new hat that weekend? 🤔

What if we beat Brighton to seal the title?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14164 on: June 18, 2024, 01:57:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 18, 2024, 01:55:28 pm
What if we beat Brighton to seal the title?
Now yer talkin'.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14165 on: June 18, 2024, 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 18, 2024, 01:23:59 pm

Since when has there been fixtures on FA cup final weekend?

I think when we won the cup in 2022 there was a full round of fixtures that weekend? Was played before the end of the season anyway. The cup final will prob be the Saturday, and then a full round of fixtures on the Sunday, minus 4 teams depending on who gets to the final. So their plan to get all the focus on them mightnt even happen depending on the other games.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14166 on: June 18, 2024, 02:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on June 18, 2024, 02:13:24 pm
I think when we won the cup in 2022 there was a full round of fixtures that weekend? Was played before the end of the season anyway. The cup final will prob be the Saturday, and then a full round of fixtures on the Sunday, minus 4 teams depending on who gets to the final. So their plan to get all the focus on them mightnt even happen depending on the other games.

Yes, thinks thats why we played Southampton away the following midweek.

It happens sometimes, and its a bit crap. Always think the FA Cup final was meant to be the end of season showcase. Probably an outdated view but always a bit weird when thats on, and then theres  another weekends worth of League fixtures the following week.

Been happening for a while though - we had Charlton away on the final day of 2001, the week after wed won the cup against Arsenal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14167 on: June 18, 2024, 02:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2024, 02:19:13 pm
Been happening for a while though - we had Charlton away on the final day of 2001, the week after wed won the cup against Arsenal.
Might have been the most fun week of being a Liverpool supporter in my life. Cardiff, Dortmund, the Valley.

Meanwhile, that week for Everton was sandwiched between losing to Chelsea and drawing to Sunderland as they clinched 16th place in the league. No wonder they hate us.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14168 on: June 18, 2024, 03:22:18 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on June 18, 2024, 09:31:28 am
Apparently they requested second to last fixture so theyre the story that weekend!
They are so attention-seeking and needy  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14169 on: June 18, 2024, 03:37:43 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on June 18, 2024, 09:31:28 am
Apparently they requested second to last fixture so theyre the story that weekend! Lets hope that they indeed are, as a Southampton win finally condemns them to relegation  ;D

Small club. :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14170 on: June 18, 2024, 08:46:06 pm »
There will be hundreds tuning in to watch now it's been switched. Surely more than Klopp's farewell....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14171 on: June 18, 2024, 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 18, 2024, 02:26:24 pm
Might have been the most fun week of being a Liverpool supporter in my life. Cardiff, Dortmund, the Valley.
May 3rd-10th 1986 was more fun :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14172 on: June 18, 2024, 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: quasimodo on June 18, 2024, 10:23:02 pm
May 3rd-10th 1986 was more fun :)

Nothing will ever beat none stop abuse for 45 minutes on the 25th of May 2005 followed by complete radio silence.

Which was the repeated after we lost the first leg of the  CL semi final to Barca 3-0. The gift that gives on giving.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14173 on: June 18, 2024, 11:08:14 pm »
Why am I seeing £800m banded about for these lot? Theyre not worth half of that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14174 on: June 18, 2024, 11:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 18, 2024, 10:33:08 pm
Nothing will ever beat none stop abuse for 45 minutes on the 25th of May 2005 followed by complete radio silence.


I always remember on the old Shanklygates forum some blue tit called Blue Vein Havana posting a thread at half time with the title 'This Is Turning Into One Of My Greatest Nights Ever' followed by 'I'm laughing my cock off here fellas' - it got constantly bumped up the board for years afterwards. He never ever posted again after that.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14175 on: June 19, 2024, 08:50:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 18, 2024, 11:08:14 pm
Why am I seeing £800m banded about for these lot? Theyre not worth half of that.

I think that's how much debt they have so any new owner would have to be able to take that on
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14176 on: June 19, 2024, 09:33:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 19, 2024, 08:50:31 am
I think that's how much debt they have so any new owner would have to be able to take that on

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I'm still not convinced that new stadium is going to pan out as intended. I can't fully articulate why I think that, nor do I have any workings to support it, but for me there's just too much amiss here for this to make any financial sense. Don't get me wrong, I believe it'll get finished and do think they'll be playing there by 2025. I just don"t believe it'll ever "be theirs". I'm also of the belief that what they've bitten off here is going to place so much financial strain on them that their days as a "football club" are now numbered

I'm sure they'll still wear blue, and still go by the name Everton, but operationally they'll just be a "team", who play their home games in a "stadium", that belongs to an external "entity", who collect X% of ticket sales as part of some type of "rental agreement." I know Arsenal were in a similar situation in the early days of the Emirates, but they had the stature and cashflow to pay their way out of it over time. Everton on the other hand seem to be so deep into pay-day loan territory, and lacking so much leverage, that I just can't see how they can possibly pull themselves out of the mire

I said on here some time back that Everton strike me as a club who know they're heading for insolvency, so have hatched this financial kamikaze plan in the hope that it will force others into averting the carnage on their behalf. In essence it seems their plan was to (a) get construction on the stadium started (b) build as much of it as possible (c) rope in various investors so that u-turning is impractical (d) file eventual bankruptcy (e) force the council into finding a solution (f) deal with the fall-out consequences when they reach that bridge

I don't care how close to completion it is. The idea that a club, who've been relying on TV money to service their loans for the past 20+ years, could afford to build a stadium in the hundreds of millions, always was and still is one of the greatest con stories ever told in the history of British sport
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 06:20:09 pm »
c*nts .
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14178 on: Today at 10:28:42 am »
Sky Sports News@SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Everton majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has entered into an exclusivity agreement with the AS Roma owner, Daniel Friedkin, with a view of finalising the American taking control of his 94.1% stake
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14179 on: Today at 11:12:45 am »
Apparently this is the 3rd or 4th 'exclusivity agreement' that Moshiri has had with interested parties, the only one that moved forward  to an application to the PL was 777 and look how that turned out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14180 on: Today at 11:13:40 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:28:42 am
Sky Sports News@SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Everton majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has entered into an exclusivity agreement with the AS Roma owner, Daniel Friedkin, with a view of finalising the American taking control of his 94.1% stake

On the surface it looks like a positive piece of news for Everton. He will be able to consolidate the debt at lower interest rates than their current payday loans. He has ran AS Roma on debt and that's how I'd expect him to run Everton.

From Swiss Ramble

Quote
Roma's gross financial debt increased by 141m (40%) from 356m to 497m, which means that this has virtually doubled in just four years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14181 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Everton need to get their debt down though. Their card is maxed out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 11:32:19 am »
So he's basically a Yank owner that's not FSG that likes to pile Debt on a Football club.

With their mediocre turnover, not much will change, they'll still be shopping at bargain basement and selling any asset they can cash on.

Not much difference from Moshiri post Ukraine war. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14183 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:32:19 am
So he's basically a Yank owner that's not FSG that likes to pile Debt on a Football club.

With their mediocre turnover, not much will change, they'll still be shopping at bargain basement and selling any asset they can cash on.

Not much difference from Moshiri post Ukraine war. ;D

Again, on a positive note, Everton wont have to worry about UEFA imposing a transfer limit on them like AS Roma.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14184 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:32:19 am
So he's basically a Yank owner that's not FSG that likes to pile Debt on a Football club.

With their mediocre turnover, not much will change, they'll still be shopping at bargain basement and selling any asset they can cash on.

Not much difference from Moshiri post Ukraine war. ;D

Or us under the Cowboys.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14185 on: Today at 03:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:12:45 am
Apparently this is the 3rd or 4th 'exclusivity agreement' that Moshiri has had with interested parties, the only one that moved forward  to an application to the PL was 777 and look how that turned out.

I'd imagine their books are an absolute disaster, with a combination of poor management and funding from extremely dodgy sources. This is far from a done deal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14186 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:25:20 pm
I'd imagine their books are an absolute disaster, with a combination of poor management and funding from extremely dodgy sources. This is far from a done deal.

This one's a good laugh

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14187 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:25:20 pm
I'd imagine their books are an absolute disaster, with a combination of poor management and funding from extremely dodgy sources. This is far from a done deal.

Unlike the 777 clowns Daniel Friedkin isn't a smoke and mirrors chancer. You'd have to think that when he looks at the books he will have second thoughts mainly revolving around debt, revenue and cashflow.

He is the guy who seems to be finally about to get AS Roma's new stadium built (it's been in the pipeline for as long as Everton's), so you would have to assume he knows how to do future revenue projections. So, season ticket holders will be in for a nasty surprise in year two at BMD.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14188 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
This is what happens to anyone opening Everton's books.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,037
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14189 on: Today at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:52:50 pm
This is what happens to anyone opening Everton's books.

Spoiler
[close]

I was like

