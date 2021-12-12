I think when we won the cup in 2022 there was a full round of fixtures that weekend? Was played before the end of the season anyway. The cup final will prob be the Saturday, and then a full round of fixtures on the Sunday, minus 4 teams depending on who gets to the final. So their plan to get all the focus on them mightnt even happen depending on the other games.



Yes, thinks thats why we played Southampton away the following midweek.It happens sometimes, and its a bit crap. Always think the FA Cup final was meant to be the end of season showcase. Probably an outdated view but always a bit weird when thats on, and then theres another weekends worth of League fixtures the following week.Been happening for a while though - we had Charlton away on the final day of 2001, the week after wed won the cup against Arsenal.