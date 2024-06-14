« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14000 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm »
Alf Stewart
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14001 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
If she sings "Red" they'll have a fit.

But if she sings 'I am rich, I am rich, I am fucking rich' they'll be lapping it up that she's a blue at heart
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14002 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Joe Mangel?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14003 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm
Joe Mangel?
Theyll be parading Bouncer outside the ground, for their relegation fight.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14004 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Did two posts then deleted them with Joe Mangel then Alf Stewert but beaten to it both times ffs 😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14005 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm »
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14006 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_6Mff_rj2U

Livestream here. "Surprise song" in 7 minutes. PLEEEEAASSEEE by YNWA just for the fume.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14007 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
It's the only reason any Evertonians are watching. They need something to boo in the off-season. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14008 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:25:32 pm
Branthwaite off Manchester United according to Joycie. Theyve agreed personal terms.

Feeder club FC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14009 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?

Hah, bonza! :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14010 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
"tut tut tut kik kik tut tut" Whats that skip? the blues are stuck at the bottom of the league and they can't get out?

Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14011 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »


This ToffeeTV thumbnail made me laugh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14012 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂
Harold Bishop from Neighbours?

Edit: I should have read the rest of the thread before posting. Neighbours jokes already done.  :-[
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14013 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm »
Queen Bea Smith
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14014 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich


 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14015 on: Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
Have you everever felt like this?
Where strange things happen, are you going down with Ipswich

Brilliant show that, my childhood just came flooding back to me  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14016 on: Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂



(No, won't be her - too much red...!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14017 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14018 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm


She wouldn't look out of place snarling at away players at the pit
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14019 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14020 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm

I sense a Capon Photoshop is imminent...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14021 on: Today at 06:26:44 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Queen Bea Smith

I reckon Sean Dyche has vinegar tits.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14022 on: Today at 06:47:04 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm


This ToffeeTV thumbnail made me laugh

Him and that PED are a proper pair of bellends.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14023 on: Today at 07:53:31 am »
Social media full of Toffees saying why have they got to sell Branthwaite.
The vast majority of them are clueless. They have no idea of why they have to sell, and why they ended up in the state they are.
Just ignore PSR and buy players was probable the dumbest comment.
That is why they are on the verge of administration  we come to the point -where is this cash coming from?
They think relegation was the threat
They also argue that all that debt is not a problem, look at United. Uniteds income is sufficient to service the debt and more, Everton are at the loan sharks borrowing £20m a month to pay the lecky
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14024 on: Today at 07:59:54 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:31 am
Social media full of Toffees saying why have they got to sell Branthwaite.
The vast majority of them are clueless. They have no idea of why they have to sell, and why they ended up in the state they are.
Just ignore PSR and buy players was probable the dumbest comment.
That is why they are on the verge of administration  we come to the point -where is this cash coming from?
They think relegation was the threat
They also argue that all that debt is not a problem, look at United. Uniteds income is sufficient to service the debt and more, Everton are at the loan sharks borrowing £20m a month to pay the lecky

The precedent from last season seems to be ignore the rules and get a two point deduction. So more loans and praying for a lottery win looks like strong financial planning if that's all you are used to.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14025 on: Today at 08:37:24 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:59:54 am
The precedent from last season seems to be ignore the rules and get a two point deduction. So more loans and praying for a lottery win looks like strong financial planning if that's all you are used to.

Consensus on GOT is keep him (many want at least 100 million) spend and take the loss of points from the corrupt PL and don't give in to the Sky 6. Ps we love the Mancs when it suits.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14026 on: Today at 08:46:32 am »
Surely any more PSR breaches will be getting bigger deductions than 2 points for these repeat offenders
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14027 on: Today at 08:47:25 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:31 am
Social media full of Toffees saying why have they got to sell Branthwaite.
The vast majority of them are clueless. They have no idea of why they have to sell, and why they ended up in the state they are.
Just ignore PSR and buy players was probable the dumbest comment.
That is why they are on the verge of administration  we come to the point -where is this cash coming from?
They think relegation was the threat
They also argue that all that debt is not a problem, look at United. Uniteds income is sufficient to service the debt and more, Everton are at the loan sharks borrowing £20m a month to pay the lecky

Like he wouldn't want to leave anyway!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14028 on: Today at 09:21:23 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:46:32 am
Surely any more PSR breaches will be getting bigger deductions than 2 points for these repeat offenders
That's why the PL fouled up, they set precedents that undermine their own rules. Plenty of clubs will be thinking, sod PSR, let's take the two point hit and when they give us more, appeal and use the Everton precedent.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14029 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Ignoring PSR is worth it because the PL is spineless.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14030 on: Today at 09:45:32 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:46:32 am
Surely any more PSR breaches will be getting bigger deductions than 2 points for these repeat offenders

You would think so, but last season set the bizarre precedent that a second offense gets punished less than the first.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14031 on: Today at 10:33:25 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂

What, no Nigerian Princes??
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14032 on: Today at 10:49:30 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm
One of them told me with a straight face earlier that there was a bid "from a London billionaire alongside a Saudi prince and...... (wait for it)....... Australian royal family member" 😂😂😂😂😂

Priscilla?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14033 on: Today at 11:22:04 am »
Coleman signed up for another year. Going to be 36 in October.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14034 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Still a vibrant youngster, compared to Ashley Young.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #14035 on: Today at 11:38:36 am »
£80 mill for Braithwate will be a huge help for Everton. Is he good on the ball? Is he quick? Feels like another Maguire job to me.
