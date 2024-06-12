I doubt Swifty is arsed about what whinging bitters think. When will they realise that the world barely knows they exist? Imagine it. You're a world famous star who has played to millions of fans. You've travelled the globe and seen so much. Then, you roll into Liverpool to play shows at possibly the most famous club stadium in world football. The home of one of the very few global, elite clubs in the game. Then you hear that a small percentage of the quarter of that city who don't support Liverpool are crying into their shandies because of a song that has nothing to do with them.



She's going to leave this city thinking; Liverpool is a great place. Great stadium and audience. Oh, but those whinging bitter gobshites in blue need to grow up and get a life. Basically, she'll leave knowing what most of the city already know.



BAGs.