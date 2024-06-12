« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

KC7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:12:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 11, 2024, 02:36:28 pm
Oh, I agree with that. But it wouldn't be Everton anymore. Just as the Frankenstein's cuckoo at the Etihad is no longer Manchester City. They could buy Marine and bring them through the leagues too. Marine could eventually 'win' the PL title, given time. They wouldn't really be Marine though. Just another Saudi mercenary XI carrying the name of an ex football club.

Once we stand back and see these entities for what they are, we realize that they are Man City, Newcastle, maybe even Everton if they get sportswashed too, in name only. Trojan horses painted in ex football clubs' colours.

Brilliantly put.

They lose their identity and become empty shells used as vehicles for despotic regimes.
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:35:15 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 11, 2024, 08:47:09 pm
Indeed.
Invite a carnivore to your house for a meal, it will devour everyone there.

I should probably be vegan if I'm going to start eating dinner companions!  :o
Lee-87

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:14:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:35:15 pm
I should probably be vegan if I'm going to start eating dinner companions!  :o

Should probably just stick to being an omnivore!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:28:18 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 09:43:22 am
Loved this line from their fans advisory board on the bbc about the potential takeover

"As one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football"

 :D
Well, they're definitely an institution. Of sorts.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:52:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:28:18 pm
Well, they're definitely an institution. Of sorts.


With inmates
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao
ABZ Rover

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao


They really are fukin pathetic.
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
They really are fukin pathetic.

They need to calm down.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
koptommy93

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
A-Cap emerges as the favourite.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/12/everton-takeover-a-cap-cut-ties-777-moshiri/ :-\

In theory, it seems quite obvious how A-Cap would run things. They're in it for the money and Everton owe a lot of it to 777 who A-Cap provided funds to
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Did they really think that Taylor Swift would play the theme to Z cars as opposed to a US Rogers & Hammerstein classic from Carousel, once covered by Elvis
Anyway, Watford, Sunderland and Workington Town also seem to own Z Cars so they are not on their Johnny Todd on that one.
Lee-87

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:01:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
They need to calm down.

You're right, they need to shake it off.
Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:12:15 am
If It seems that Moshiri is exploring a deal with A Cap, it must be that they are offering him money for his shares and not just expecting him to write everything off like the other bidders expect.
Moshiri (Usmanov) want their money back, and bollocks to selling to whom the fans want.     
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:13:17 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao

I was going to post as a joke imagine the fume if she comes out in a Liverpool top. Of course they're offended by a social media post.

They're still boycotting BoxPark after the derby.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:19:44 am
Are they adding Taylor Swift to their boycotting list now? Along with red poppies, Pizza Hut, Dominoes and Santa?
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:21:27 am
Shes not even being disrespectful. You can only really disrespect something if youre aware of its existence in the first place.
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:39:03 am
they can't lose on this. 

if she sings YNWA or recognizes us (eg shirt) and ignores them, they can whinge forever.

if she mentions / acknowledges them in any way, they can brag about how she loves them more than us and is probably a closet Bluenose.
gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:56:46 am
Maybe she could come on stage to a daft siren.
No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:01:44 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:12:15 am
If It seems that Moshiri is exploring a deal with A Cap, it must be that they are offering him money for his shares and not just expecting him to write everything off like the other bidders expect.
Moshiri (Usmanov) want their money back, and bollocks to selling to whom the fans want.     
If A-CAP take over can they jump themselves into first place in the debtors' queue, given that 777 was towards the back? If so, it would surely make business-sense to buy Moshiri out at some kind of reduced rate. And he'd be mad if he didn't accept he's lost a great deal of money and is lucky to get any of it back.
swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:30:01 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
The Eras Tour
@tswifterastour
·
Follow
🚨| You'll never walk alone when you're at 'The Eras Tour'! Taylor Swift officially takes over Liverpool, UK for the 100TH SHOW of 'The Eras Tour' in exactly 3 days on JUNE 13TH! #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour ❤️🎉🍟🐟🫶🏼🇬🇧✨


Two football (soccer) teams dominate the city with locals either fans of the Reds (Liverpool) or the Blues (Everton FC) and with the song Youll Never Walk Alone being synonymous with Liverpool supporters, some Everton fans feel Swift has alienated them with her social media post.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao  Small time Blues at it again :lmao :lmao :lmao


Reply to this:

ChrisMatheson
@Chris_Matheson
Oh dear - how to alienate at least half of Liverpool .
1:41 PM · Jun 10, 2024

At least half  :o ;D ;D ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:33:29 am
I doubt Swifty is arsed about what whinging bitters think. When will they realise that the world barely knows they exist? Imagine it. You're a world famous star who has played to millions of fans. You've travelled the globe and seen so much. Then, you roll into Liverpool to play shows at possibly the most famous club stadium in world football. The home of one of the very few global, elite clubs in the game. Then you hear that a small percentage of the quarter of that city who don't support Liverpool are crying into their shandies because of a song that has nothing to do with them.

She's going to leave this city thinking; Liverpool is a great place. Great stadium and audience. Oh, but those whinging bitter gobshites in blue need to grow up and get a life. Basically, she'll leave knowing what most of the city already know.

BAGs.
