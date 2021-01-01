Oh, I agree with that. But it wouldn't be Everton anymore. Just as the Frankenstein's cuckoo at the Etihad is no longer Manchester City. They could buy Marine and bring them through the leagues too. Marine could eventually 'win' the PL title, given time. They wouldn't really be Marine though. Just another Saudi mercenary XI carrying the name of an ex football club.



Once we stand back and see these entities for what they are, we realize that they are Man City, Newcastle, maybe even Everton if they get sportswashed too, in name only. Trojan horses painted in ex football clubs' colours.



Brilliantly put.They lose their identity and become empty shells used as vehicles for despotic regimes.