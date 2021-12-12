No, administration is not bankruptcy.



Mind you, I dont think hed get more with administration though, that makes no sense.



He's the lowest priority creditor (I know the difference being an ex-accountant), as are all shareholders, and there'll be fuck all left after the distribution to other creditors I'd wager. There's also the risk the club ends up ceasing to operate. At least with a sale, he could get a few quid for his shares. That's why he's been holding out for 777 or some form of restructuring. If admin was his best option, he would have done it by now.Sorry, should also add "bankruptcy" isn't a thing for a company. They have admin, liquidation.