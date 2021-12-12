« previous next »
Offline Eeyore

  Reply #13920 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm
Reply #13920 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm
So a team of dummies getting taken over by a Manoukian.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Skeeve

Reply #13921 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:05:13 pm
He's a penalty box defender like Michael Keane, who was similarly hyped in a limited Burnley side. If he weren't left footed, nobody would care much about him.



Yeah, I'm not saying he's actually worth anywhere near those ludicrous fees being mentioned, but he would be marginally less far behind Quansah on stats if he wasn't playing with such shite, although equally his defensive actions would also probably drop in such a situation too.
Offline Peabee

  Reply #13922 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm
Reply #13922 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:33 pm
No, administration is not bankruptcy.

Mind you, I dont think hed get more with administration though, that makes no sense.

He's the lowest priority creditor (I know the difference being an ex-accountant  ;D), as are all shareholders, and there'll be fuck all left after the distribution to other creditors I'd wager. There's also the risk the club ends up ceasing to operate. At least with a sale, he could get a few quid for his shares. That's why he's been holding out for 777 or some form of restructuring. If admin was his best option, he would have done it by now.

Sorry, should also add "bankruptcy" isn't a thing for a company. They have admin, liquidation.
Last Edit: Today at 04:56:09 pm by Peabee
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  The cheesy side of town
Reply #13923 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:14:24 pm
I think they are getting excited again, I saw a tweet at the weekend that said "Everton only have to win one title and they will equal Liverpools premiership legacy." I think the delusion never went away and they are back, or whatever.

I like the delusion really, as that is when it usually comes crashing down for the clowns.


Everton are as close to winning the title as we all are to Alpha Centauri, you can see it but you will never, ever touch it.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jwils21

Reply #13924 on: Today at 05:06:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:19:35 pm
:wellin

I wonder how long Everton will try to hold onto the slogan of "the people's club".  They'll be another pawn to vote against the best interests of the league and the fans.

The twisting & turning just to stay atop their high horse would be hilarious and pathetic in equal measure. Yeah were owned by sportswashers and our owner doesnt believe in human rights, but remember when the redshite got Hibbert sent off? Nobodys perfect (except us)
Online Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13925 on: Today at 05:07:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:02:13 pm

Everton are as close to winning the title as we all are to Alpha Centauri, you can see it but you will never, ever touch it.

You never know their envy and bitterness might punch a hole into the space-time continuum and they could all travel there.
Offline FiSh77

  Reply #13926 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13926 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:07:31 pm
You never know their envy and bitterness might punch a hole into the space-time continuum and they could all travel there.

Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf so chance of that lot going anywhere near it
Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Reply #13927 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:56:48 pm
To be fair, Branthwaite's stats will be diminished by playing with absolute shite unlike Quansah.  ;D

Is that saying the only metric he comes out ahead of Quansah there is Defensive Actions? And not sure how thats defined but does it just mean hell be doing a lot more defending than Quansah?
Online Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13928 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:17:58 pm
Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf so chance of that lot going anywhere near it

You learn something every day on here,didn't know that  :).

Read also that red dwarfs are predicted to eventually become blue dwarfs after a trillion or so years,obviously tiny compared to their red counterpart.
Offline Son of Spion

  Reply #13929 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Reply #13929 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:14:24 pm
I think they are getting excited again, I saw a tweet at the weekend that said "Everton only have to win one title and they will equal Liverpools premiership legacy." I think the delusion never went away and they are back, or whatever.

I like the delusion really, as that is when it usually comes crashing down for the clowns.
Everton will never win the title again. Ever.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Barneylfc∗

  Reply #13930 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm
Reply #13930 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:42:31 pm
Everton will never win the title anything again. Ever.

Fixed
Online JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13931 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:11:33 pm
Fixed
Not even the transfer window?
Offline Son of Spion

  Reply #13932 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Reply #13932 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:11:33 pm
Fixed
But what about the toddler throwing competition?
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline tinner777

  give me some sugar
Reply #13933 on: Today at 07:14:06 pm
Block 305 reposted
Davolaa
@Davolaar
AJ Bell could be buying Everton, he has backers worth £170bn. His only ask is that Everton names their new stand at BMD The Bell End. Everton's board is having a meeting tomorrow as there are already 31000 registered bell ends at the club, currently named as season ticket holders
Offline Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13934 on: Today at 07:20:45 pm
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 07:14:06 pm
Block 305 reposted
Davolaa
@Davolaar
AJ Bell could be buying Everton, he has backers worth £170bn. His only ask is that Everton names their new stand at BMD The Bell End. Everton's board is having a meeting tomorrow as there are already 31000 registered bell ends at the club, currently named as season ticket holders

 ;D
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online CraigDS

  Reply #13935 on: Today at 08:31:00 pm
  YNWA
Reply #13935 on: Today at 08:31:00 pm
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 07:14:06 pm
Block 305 reposted
Davolaa
@Davolaar
AJ Bell could be buying Everton, he has backers worth £170bn. His only ask is that Everton names their new stand at BMD The Bell End. Everton's board is having a meeting tomorrow as there are already 31000 registered bell ends at the club, currently named as season ticket holders

Ooo, could get interesting as I've heard Sheik Uttatwati is looking to bid for the club too.
