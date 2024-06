Branthwaite really isn't anything special. Compare him to say John Stones who they were lucky enough to flog to City, they're night and day as players. Branthwaite will have a career with the right set up and club but he is not a top 6 centre back and I don't think his skill set means he ever will be. If they get north of £60 million for him then good on them I suppose.



And for Moshiri, he's invested a lot of his own capital has he not? He's down big at the moment and he's surely going to want to claw some of that back. He doesn't strike me as the kind of fella who would write off significant loans just to facilitate a sale.



Branthwaite appears to being talked up massively comment. Read some hilarious post saying leaving him at home for Dunk was akin to…something or other, can’t remember now, but the usual guff you read about on about picking [insert ugly woman’s name] for Margot Robbie.Someone else said they should have picked the two Englishmen with the most clean sheets in the league last season which apparently would be Branthwaite and Tarkowski. Would quite enjoy seeing that on the international stage but for different reasons than the person who suggested it!