« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 738505 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,857
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 10:20:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:12:20 am
Or Moshiri is just hoping they survive long enough for 777 to perish before they've been repaid.

777s creditors will just inherit the debt it doesn't dissappear.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,566
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:20:54 am
777s creditors will just inherit the debt it doesn't dissappear.

It buys them time though presumably given 777 is such a mess of different assets and debts.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 10:25:49 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:20:54 am
777s creditors will just inherit the debt it doesn't dissappear.

Exactly. The debt is an asset on 777's books. 777 go into admin, then those assets are distributed to creditors.

Who's getting Everton's cuckoo clock when they go into admin?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 10:41:56 am »

Who's getting Everton's cuckoo clock when they go into admin?
[/quote]

Probably some shit pub in Rhyl
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 11:33:16 am »
If 777 go under the SEC might get involved and tie things up for years.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:39:11 am
Kidney failure apparently, has always been a sound bloke and i wish him all the best in treatment.

His interview on Under The Cosh podcast is really good. Funny as well some of the stories.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,160
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:33:37 pm
His interview on Under The Cosh podcast is really good. Funny as well some of the stories.
Was just about to post that. Sound watch. Hopefully he gets well soon.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,857
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 12:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:23:15 am
It buys them time though presumably given 777 is such a mess of different assets and debts.

It could make Everton's other creditors more trigger-happy though. Act pre-emptively instead of waiting for the pretty inevitable shit show that will happen if 777 go under. The spectre of 777's demise is also going to make it more difficult for Everton to refinance any loans or find further funding for BMD.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 01:18:41 pm »
Oi knobheads, we want our 1890/91 title back :wave

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:05:38 am
Isn`t the £200m loaned by 777 the most immediate and pressing issue ?  With 777's business collapsing around their ears, then surely they will need the £200m back pronto unless there is agreement in place for it not being capable of being demanded for immediate repayment ?  That is aside from their monthly cashflow shortfall, and their debts to the likes of MSP
777 are junior debtors according to one of the broadsheets, so despite the pressing need will be somewhere at the back of the queue.
Logged

Online bidgeir

  • Nobody knows until all of a sudden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 161
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:10:13 pm
777 are junior debtors according to one of the broadsheets, so despite the pressing need will be somewhere at the back of the queue.

Isn´t that only if they go into administration? If the loans from 777 have a due date soon or an option to call it in then Everton need to pay or go into administration. If Moshri doesn´t want to go into administration and loose all he might find new lenders to pay of 777 (or their creditors).

That being said if 777 are junior debtors they might not want to call in the loan and risk Everton going into administration and being at the back of the line.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm »
I hope 777 Partners don't see a penny of the money they loaned to Everton.  Let them be an example to the next set of scammers looking to suck money out of English football.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:29:17 pm
I hope 777 Partners don't see a penny of the money they loaned to Everton.  Let them be an example to the next set of scammers looking to suck money out of English football.

Its not even their money, they borrowed it from elsewhere, so hopefully these sharks go out of business too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 