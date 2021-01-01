« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
Who knows with their twisted mind set. They are really made up Madrid won last night because Klopp managed Dortmund, the sing YNWA, Emre Can is their captain and the manager of the winning team once had them top of the league before fucking them right off, for the team who won last night. What an Embarrassing outlook.
We celebrate our own success. They bask in the succcess of others.
We watch full throttle, attacking football blessed with goals. They watch shit-on-a-stick, grab-a-goal-at-set-pieces grim fare.
We enjoy and applaud the skills of one of football's finest ever defenders. They celebrate their short-armed keeper injuring one of football's finest ever defenders.
We create joyous, spine tingling atmospheres. They create toxic, spittle strewn atmospheres.
We watch football with smiles on our faces. They watch it with snarling, twisted expressions on their purple faces.
We are Liverpool. They are, as you say, embarrassing.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 am »
Do their fans actually know how fucked they are? A couple of the lads I've spoken to don't seem arsed. I honestly don't know if it's because it's putting them out their misery or they've just dug their head full in the sand
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 10:12:13 am »
Their goal of the season was a header from a corner. :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:12:13 am
Their goal of the season was a header from a corner. :D
for Man City ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:11:38 am
Do their fans actually know how fucked they are? A couple of the lads I've spoken to don't seem arsed. I honestly don't know if it's because it's putting them out their misery or they've just dug their head full in the sand

The majority of them are so obsessed with the Ming Power that theyre building on Bramley Moore that they just ignore anything else.

Everton FC moments away from administration

Oh look at those new bricks theyre using on the concourse
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 10:34:32 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:11:38 am
Do their fans actually know how fucked they are? A couple of the lads I've spoken to don't seem arsed. I honestly don't know if it's because it's putting them out their misery or they've just dug their head full in the sand

They're just used to getting away with everything, they assume another buyer will come in and they'll be fine and the new stadium will push them on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13726 on: Yesterday at 10:36:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
We were bricking it or we are still bricking it? ;D

Who knows with their twisted mind set. They are really made up Madrid won last night because Klopp managed Dortmund, the sing YNWA, Emre Can is their captain and the manager of the winning team once had them top of the league before fucking them right off, for the team who won last night. What an Embarrassing outlook.

If Dortmund had won they'd have been giving it loads about how we couldn't beat Madrid but they could.

Funny how they demanded the league null and voided in 2020 and self-righteous about it. 4 games into the next season, behind closed doors, and they're getting songs in the charts because they won a few games.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13727 on: Yesterday at 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:11:38 am
Do their fans actually know how fucked they are? A couple of the lads I've spoken to don't seem arsed. I honestly don't know if it's because it's putting them out their misery or they've just dug their head full in the sand

I don't think they do, no. We'd be up in arms if we were in their position, marches, protests, Internet campaigns the lot, whereas all these care about is us not winning the league and the BMD money pit
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13728 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:53:06 am
...and who is paying the interest from the loans that 777 provided to keep the lights on? The club statement claims that there are no current funding issues. Common sense suggests otherwise.

When they mean current, they probably mean the next 2 months or so when they get the tranche of Premier League money through.

But it's like somebody who is massively in debt getting their monthly pay....they're ok for 1 week, then all their money is gone on loans, cards etc...and they're fucked the rest of the month.   
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13729 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:18:46 am
The majority of them are so obsessed with the Ming Power that theyre building on Bramley Moore that they just ignore anything else.

Everton FC moments away from administration

Oh look at those new bricks theyre using on the concourse

One on Toffeeweb was, in the middle of an opium dream, looking forward to the day the Europa League Final would be held amidst the stench of effluent and Everton would be playing in it (the Bitterdome, not the effluent).

Must have been opium tinged with LSD and PCP.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13730 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:51:49 am
I don't think they do, no. We'd be up in arms if we were in their position, marches, protests, Internet campaigns the lot, whereas all these care about is us not winning the league and the BMD money pit

Can they even protest anything at this point? Their options are either keep taking out loans or go into administration. I guess you could argue they should be protesting against more debt, as the sooner the club goes into administration the sooner it can start fresh with a new owner, but that's not exactly a thrilling goal to rally behind.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13731 on: Yesterday at 12:07:04 pm »
So it'll be administration of Mr Mosh putting in more dosh! Which means he'll want/need more to sell
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13732 on: Yesterday at 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:11:38 am
Do their fans actually know how fucked they are? A couple of the lads I've spoken to don't seem arsed. I honestly don't know if it's because it's putting them out their misery or they've just dug their head full in the sand

They can't even bury their head in the sand. They had to compress all the sand to build the shitterdome on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13733 on: Yesterday at 02:41:42 pm »
Gosh sounds like they have to sell even the cuckoo clock and the famous Everton digger soon to keep clinging on,or was that just another rented digger with a blue sticker put on,don't know.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13734 on: Yesterday at 02:49:26 pm »
To be honest, I could do with a cuckoo clock.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13735 on: Yesterday at 02:50:56 pm »
Can they sell all the blue traffic cones when the stadium is finished?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13736 on: Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm »
They really did just want to get as far away from us as possible with this new stadium. But we cast a long shadow, especially now. We've literally pushed them almost into the water. A few more weeks and they'll be jumping in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13737 on: Yesterday at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:02:00 am
We celebrate our own success. They bask in the succcess of others.
We watch full throttle, attacking football blessed with goals. They watch shit-on-a-stick, grab-a-goal-at-set-pieces grim fare.
We enjoy and applaud the skills of one of football's finest ever defenders. They celebrate their short-armed keeper injuring one of football's finest ever defenders.
We create joyous, spine tingling atmospheres. They create toxic, spittle strewn atmospheres.
We watch football with smiles on our faces. They watch it with snarling, twisted expressions on their purple faces.
We are Liverpool. They are, as you say, embarrassing.

This sums the difference between our clubs and our cultures. We live through our club. They live vicariously through others because their own club is completely impotent.

At this point I just find them tragically sad and pitiful. I thank the universe every day that I was born a Red in this city.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13738 on: Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:41:42 pm
Gosh sounds like they have to sell even the cuckoo clock and the famous Everton digger soon to keep clinging on,or was that just another rented digger with a blue sticker put on,don't know.
Of course the digger was rented and their tramp stamp stuck on the back of it.

Of course, once the digger goes onto a better job elsewhere, they'll bang on about how they 'owned' it first.  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13739 on: Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
They really did just want to get as far away from us as possible with this new stadium. But we cast a long shadow, especially now. We've literally pushed them almost into the water. A few more weeks and they'll be jumping in.

Don't we just ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13740 on: Yesterday at 04:33:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm
Don't we just ;D



I'm not sure if it is the council or the docks & harbour lot that are responsible, but those clock faces deffo need a clean-up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13741 on: Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:50:56 pm
Can they sell all the blue traffic cones when the stadium is finished?

Ive noticed blue traffic cones near roadworks on the M53 and found that;

 Blue traffic cones are used to warn of overhead structures and obstacles within road works such as power cables and bridges.

So they do fulfil a useful purpose other than easing the Bitters fear of the colour red.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13742 on: Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm
Ive noticed blue traffic cones near roadworks on the M53 and found that;

 Blue traffic cones are used to warn of overhead structures and obstacles within road works such as power cables and bridges.

So they do fulfil a useful purpose other than easing the Bitters fear of the colour red.
I thought they were to warn of flying toddlers?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13743 on: Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm »
Taylor Town has more Swift murals than Everton ones.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13744 on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm
Taylor Town has more Swift murals than Everton ones.
Shes definitely won more silverware! Feel sorry for all the girls in the city errr, County Road err, Rhyl who want to go and see her live on their doorstop but their bitter surpporting Dads won't let them in case she turns then into reds!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13745 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 05:58:35 pm
Shes definitely won more silverware! Feel sorry for all the girls in the city errr, County Road err, Rhyl who want to go and see her live on their doorstop but their bitter surpporting Dads won't let them in case she turns then into reds!

There will be parents who will full on refuse to set foot inside Anfield, sad bastards.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13746 on: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
There will be parents who will full on refuse to set foot inside Anfield, sad bastards.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
There will be parents who will full on refuse to set foot inside Anfield, sad bastards.
Lad in work was on the exit gate when Take That played Anfield, some middle age woman demanded her and her daughter be let out when the band played Y.N.W.A. He said the daughter was livid at the mum's behaviour. He didn't let them out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13747 on: Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
Lad in work was on the exit gate when Take That played Anfield, some middle age woman demanded her and her daughter be let out when the band played Y.N.W.A. He said the daughter was livid at the mum's behaviour. He didn't let them out.

There's been a few cases recently of random things being thrown at people onstage. Could Taylor be the first singer to have a toddler (or teenager) thrown at her if she sings YNWA?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13748 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
They really did just want to get as far away from us as possible with this new stadium. But we cast a long shadow, especially now. We've literally pushed them almost into the water. A few more weeks and they'll be jumping in.

They already have haven't you seen Fifteen Minutes That Shook the World  :D ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13749 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm
There's been a few cases recently of random things being thrown at people onstage. Could Taylor be the first singer to have a toddler (or teenager) thrown at her if she sings YNWA?

If her boyfriend comes with her, he'll be able to catch it, no probs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13750 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm »
Kevin Campbell unwell in hospital. Report doesnt give much away.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4nne59wy92o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13751 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Kevin Campbell unwell in hospital. Report doesnt give much away.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4nne59wy92o
Sad, hope the fella recovers soon.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13752 on: Today at 02:39:11 am »
Kidney failure apparently, has always been a sound bloke and i wish him all the best in treatment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #13753 on: Today at 08:22:13 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:39:11 am
Kidney failure apparently, has always been a sound bloke and i wish him all the best in treatment.

Remember him at Arsenal and then he went in a bit of a tour before ending up at our neighbours.

From his wiki page;

 Everton, who were battling against relegation from the Premier League, signed Campbell on loan in March 1999. His impact on the side was immediate as he scored nine goals in his first eight games. These feats made him Everton's top goalscorer both at home and away from Goodison Park for that season. Campbell thus almost single-handedly saved the club from being relegated from the Premier League. His six goals of which were scored in his first three games earned him Everton's player of the month award for April, making him the first loanee to be bestowed with the title.

He single-handedly saved them from relegation. :o

Hope his health improves.
