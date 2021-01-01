Kidney failure apparently, has always been a sound bloke and i wish him all the best in treatment.



Remember him at Arsenal and then he went in a bit of a tour before ending up at our neighbours.From his wiki page; Everton, who were battling against relegation from the Premier League, signed Campbell on loan in March 1999. His impact on the side was immediate as he scored nine goals in his first eight games. These feats made him Everton's top goalscorer both at home and away from Goodison Park for that season. Campbell thus almost single-handedly saved the club from being relegated from the Premier League. His six goals of which were scored in his first three games earned him Everton's player of the month award for April, making him the first loanee to be bestowed with the title.He single-handedly saved them from relegation.Hope his health improves.