I think even if they went bust, Everton would win an EPL vote to be re-instated as the same club in League Two, essentially the same as happened with Rangers in Scotland.



All the lower league teams would be keen to have gate receipts from Everton's away support.



They'd be back in the Premier League before long, and I think Liverpool FC and other clubs would help them as much as they could, with other PL teams loaning them players etc.



I think the City council would make sure they at least retained the use of Goodison.



Even if your first scenario was true, the idea that they would be back in the PL before long overlooks the other big names that have dropped out over the years and how much they have struggled to get back in with much less precipitous falls than actually going bust. The idea that clubs would go out of their way to loan them players seems a little odd too, as seen by the past 30 years, Everton add fuck all to the league beyond simply existing, so whether it is them or some other side getting promoted makes little odds to the rest of the PL.Retaining the use of Goodison would also be a potential negative too, they have been allowed to remain in the PL with a stadium that doesn't meet the required standards by being grandfathered in, that wouldn't be the case if they were seeking to be promoted.