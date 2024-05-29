« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
May 29, 2024, 04:22:41 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on May 29, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
That's a tremendous windfall for Carlisle...£6m.Hopefully Everton pass it on and it isn't swallowed up in the Blueshites debt. They should insist Man Utd pay it directly to them.
.

Well they kept the transfer levy that is supposed to go into the national pot for youth development used it to balance the books claiming it was spent on their academy  so youth
And they call the PL corrupt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
May 29, 2024, 04:33:30 pm
Quote from: 12C on May 29, 2024, 04:22:41 pm
Well they kept the transfer levy that is supposed to go into the national pot for youth development used it to balance the books claiming it was spent on their academy  so youth
And they call the PL corrupt
The same "Corrupt PL" that they are desperate to stay in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
May 29, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on May 29, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
That's a tremendous windfall for Carlisle...£6m.Hopefully Everton pass it on and it isn't swallowed up in the Blueshites debt. They should insist Man Utd pay it directly to them.
.

Just imagine if 777 get their grubby mitts on it.

Within a microsecond it would have been bank transferred to keep a dodgy Kazhakstani airline they part own afloat.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
May 29, 2024, 04:51:05 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 29, 2024, 04:49:50 pm
Just imagine if 777 get their grubby mitts on it.

Within a microsecond it would have been bank transferred to keep a dodgy Kazhakstani airline they part own afloat.
"Kopite behaviour"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm
Got to think 777 aren't going to end up as owners

Quote
Evertons prospective owner, 777 Partners, is expected to miss its latest deadline to buy the club, enabling Farhad Moshiri to commence talks with any other parties interested in his majority shareholding.

This month, Moshiri extended a share purchase agreement (SPA) with 777 to 31 May despite the Miami-based investment firms well-documented financial and legal challenges and inability to satisfy the Premier Leagues conditions for a takeover after eight months. The SPA is expected to expire at midnight east-coast time in the US (5am BST) without 777 paying off a loan of £158m to MSP Sports Capital and two Merseyside businessmen, George Downing and Andy Bell, leaving Moshiri free to explore other investment options in the financially troubled club.

Evertons owner told the clubs fan advisory board last week that he had received unsolicited approaches from several interested parties but was legally prevented from engaging with them by the SPA. The Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor subsequently said he had inquired about Everton, although he cannot invest in another Premier League team without selling his 45% stake in Palace.

The end of the SPA with 777 does not signal the end of Moshiris financial predicament or a new dawn for Everton. Technically it does not end 777s interest in Everton, despite the company facing allegations of fraud in a New York civil court and its co-owners, Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, resigning from the board of its football operations.

Moshiri has ploughed about £450m into Everton but stands to lose most, if not all, of his investment unless a buyer emerges who is willing to take on the clubs debts. Everton have taken loans worth £220m from Rights and Media Funding and £158m from MSP, Downing and Bell, and have relied on loans totalling about £200m from 777 for working capital and the development of their new stadium over the past eight months.

Everton insist their financial position is stable with the next tranche of broadcasting revenue and season-ticket income likely to ease cashflow issues in the short-term. The opening of the transfer window on 14 June also enables Everton to raise funds through player sales, a position confirmed by the manager, Sean Dyche, and director of football, Kevin Thelwell.

Jarrad Branthwaite is of interest to Manchester United, Amadou Onana could be sold and there are doubts over the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and was offered an extension before the end of this season. The uncertainty over Evertons ownership, however, may influence Calvert-Lewins decision on whether to sign.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/30/everton-new-buyers-777-partners-miss-latest-deadline
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:24:16 am
If I was thinking of buying a player off Everton (and all the PL clubs are facing FFP challenges) I would be aware of their desperation to sell before 30th June (to avoid what happened to Forest). You'd be daft to dive in now, it's not like they have players that are that good.  Expect them to find it harder than they think. Buying early in the window means being sensible, the panic buys and overpayments come later in the window. Anyone chucking £60m at Everton will have nothing left and selling players to raise funds is a lot harder now as well. even Chelsea will find themselves constrained this year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:59:28 am
So basically after today they are up for sale again and they owe 777 group over £200m in payday loans.
