This was from when GDA Luma was being formed.





GDA Lumas strategy is expected to build on de Albas experience. It will invest in distressed mid-market businesses operating in pharma and healthcare, hospitality, technology, media and telecom and other sectors, sources told Buyouts. Opportunities will be sourced mostly in North America, as well as in the UK and Europe.



Dealmaking will aim to gain control of, or significant influence over, companies undergoing distress, sources said. This will be done by acquiring over-collateralized debt at a discount to intrinsic value and below liquidation value.



Sounds pretty ominous for the Bitters.



I look forward to the vultures fighting over the carcass of Everton.