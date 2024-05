I think for Moshiri to get a buyer he’s going to have to write off his loan and walk away with fuck all.



Don't forget Everton will get a huge TV windfall in a couple of weeks, and if they sell Branthwaite as well then both can keep the lights on for a few months. Yeah they are screwed ultimately as they must be getting hammered by interest and their revenue is shite. But I think they can last a few months, and Moshiri will take it, the other option is him being totally wiped out.