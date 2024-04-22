« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12680 on: April 22, 2024, 09:12:24 pm »
No one in their right mind will buy them now, Mosh wants paying, MSP want paying, China want paying, 777 want paying, Stadium wants paying

Administration here we come
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12681 on: April 22, 2024, 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 22, 2024, 09:12:24 pm
No one in their right mind will buy them now, Mosh wants paying, MSP want paying, China want paying, 777 want paying, Stadium wants paying

Administration here we come

Andy Bell needs paying, am I right?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12682 on: April 22, 2024, 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 22, 2024, 09:15:01 pm
Andy Bell needs paying, am I right?

I think the replies as to who needs paying is gonna be long :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12683 on: April 22, 2024, 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 22, 2024, 09:15:01 pm
Andy Bell needs paying, am I right?
A Little Respect is needed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12684 on: April 22, 2024, 09:32:04 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12685 on: April 22, 2024, 09:38:10 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 22, 2024, 09:12:24 pm
No one in their right mind will buy them now, Mosh wants paying, MSP want paying, China want paying, 777 want paying, Stadium wants paying

Administration here we come

Ah, so we are now back to this!  ;D

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 19, 2024, 11:25:19 pm
Don't they then torch the place for the insurance money after they've bled it dry?  :-\


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12686 on: April 22, 2024, 10:33:57 pm »
777 scrounging around trying to find anyone to lend them money to buy Everton.

Moshiri scrounging around trying to find anyone to buy the club.

May as well go down to the club store in L1 and do a whip-around.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12687 on: April 22, 2024, 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: medley on April 21, 2024, 07:59:36 pm
Ashley Young surely has to retire at the end of the season. Every time I see him play he's late to tackles or making mistakes and today is a prime example of that

He's nearly 40!
Not often a player gives away 3 penalties in the same game
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12688 on: April 23, 2024, 12:12:06 am »
At what point does shit hit the fan for these? It feels like over a year of them being financially fucked but they still survive on both on and off the pitch. Not financially clued up so genuinely asking is there a specific point in time that would tip them over the edge?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12689 on: April 23, 2024, 12:37:14 am »
Quote from: frag on April 23, 2024, 12:12:06 am
At what point does shit hit the fan for these? It feels like over a year of them being financially fucked but they still survive on both on and off the pitch. Not financially clued up so genuinely asking is there a specific point in time that would tip them over the edge?

I think its only by the grace of god and the PL that it hasnt gone tits up yet because of how cataclysmically fucked their situation is. Its a house of cards, because once they go into Admininstration creditors get cents to the dollar and I dont think anyone who has loaned them want to take the hit so they are all hoping and praying some saviour will come rescue them. Their biggest issue at the moment isnt so much administration, its liquidation which could genuinely mean that creditors could get even less than they would get under Administration.

Will all come crashing down once someone decides enough is enough, and I think the tipping point will be when the creditors realise that there is no alternative.

That is my read of it anyway
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12690 on: April 23, 2024, 01:32:18 pm »
If a business is taking in less than it earns then only someone wishing to lose money will take it on. Yes, someone can come in a make some instant cash by selling assets (their saleable players) but that may make the income stream go down despite some short term cash inflow and some cost reductions (minor).


Everton are not a going concern and the only reasons for taking them on would be;


1. You can carry the losses
2. You think you can turn them around without breaking FFP
3. You are nuts or have ulterior motives (money laundering, sportswashing, mental illness)




 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12691 on: April 23, 2024, 02:13:41 pm »
Quote from: frag on April 23, 2024, 12:12:06 am
At what point does shit hit the fan for these? It feels like over a year of them being financially fucked but they still survive on both on and off the pitch. Not financially clued up so genuinely asking is there a specific point in time that would tip them over the edge?

It's a lot longer than a year. Everton have made an operating loss for nearly 10 years straight (they made a £5m profit in 2014 after a loss in 2013). Back then quite  afew on here were predicting future problems financially for Everton (myself included) based on the age of the squad, the growing costs of being competitive, the decrepit ground that needed replacing and the fact the club had nop growtrh factor in their revenue beyond rising broadcasting income. The reason Moshiri became involved was a tacit admission that Everton needed a new direction, in particular gaining access to funding to build a new stadium.

At the time Everton looked at a number of options and eventually chose the most complex and costly route, largely because Moshiri promised easy money (Usmanov, apparently) and the city council were offering to fund a huge lump of the stadium on the cheap. Since then the council money and Usmanov money have not materialised. Instead Moshiri loaded the club with debt, using his loaned money to buy out club shares and then taking that money as chairman and spending it on players. To cover that model they renamed that money as 'equity' but ultimately it was owed by the club to Moshiri. Now, it is Moshiri's money (though some would suggest it is usmanov), but it was never a gift, that's the crucial bit.

When the war in the Ukraine started a lot of people complained that Everton had been hard done by, losing a crucial income stream. However, the deep borrowing at high fin ancial risk had started long before then, as Moshiri had failed to get cheap income and instead borrowed at high rates to start stadium construction, but without all the money required in place.

There were a number of points where Everton could have given up the difficult and expensive BMD option, but chose to risk it and go ahead instead. At each stage they have doubled down instead of easing off. Think of a car careening out of control where the owner accelrates instead of braking, trying to drive out of the spin. However, they have painted themselves into a corner and made the situation worse and worse. At this point they need non-business money (as only idiots would invest in a billion pound loss-making exercise where 4 different lenders have 4 different controls in place and one bad season would wipe out your investment), i.e. petrodollars. The problem there is that Everton have been available for takeover for quite a while and nobody with silly money has looked even remotely interested.

The word last month was the money had run out and a takeover had to occur or the jig was up. That does not appear to have been the case, but losing an estimated £20m a month on wages, salaries and interest is not sustainable. The crunch has to come soon, possibly before the season, likely over the summer. Either the great escape is realised twice 9pitch and board room) or they blow up spectacularly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12692 on: April 23, 2024, 02:29:30 pm »
I'm telling ya, they are trying to get to the end of the PL season so the administration points don't come off this years total. I bet if they get 10 points clear they go early (we need to stop them by beating them wednesday)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12693 on: April 23, 2024, 02:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 23, 2024, 02:29:30 pm
I'm telling ya, they are trying to get to the end of the PL season so the administration points don't come off this years total. I bet if they get 10 points clear they go early (we need to stop them by beating them wednesday)
They're already past that window as it was some time in March.  If they go into administration now the penalties will be applied next season*.

They may still be planning for administration though but not wanting to announce it now so as not to demoralise their players for the last few games.

My view is that they're just a basket case and such Machiavellian planning is beyond Moshi.

Edit: *the deadline was the fourth Sunday in March for the points to be deducted in the current season but only if the club was relegated anyway.  If the club has not been relegated at the end of the season then the points are deducted from the current season.  I don't see Everton getting sufficiently clear of the chasing pack to take the points hit this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12694 on: April 23, 2024, 03:04:58 pm »
Everton are in hoc for at least a billion quid. The club isn't worth that much. Their outgoings outstrip their income; they're having to borrow money just to keep the lights on. Everything is mortgaged.

If it's true that they could go into administration now and not face the points deduction this season, then I imagine the only reasons they have not is the optics. Imagine a club being relegated, knowing the team that survives at your expense by maybe five points will start next season on at least -10? On top of that, it pretty much guarantees that everyone Everton owes money to is going to end up out of pocket.

I hope the appeals panel decides to move the 2 point deduction to next season. It's not going to make a difference to their survival chances this year, but might do next year. And Everton are the ones bleating about being punished twice in one season.

Over the past seven years, Everton's outlook as become increasingly short term, to the point they're just staring at their shoes now. They can't see beyond just getting to the end of the season and hoping they get bailed out by a miracle.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12695 on: April 23, 2024, 03:41:46 pm »
Not sure how trustworthy Myers is, but apparently 777 have given them another laon (now up to £200m owed to 777)

https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1782778837958262911
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12696 on: April 23, 2024, 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 23, 2024, 03:41:46 pm
Not sure how trustworthy Myers is, but apparently 777 have given them another laon (now up to £200m owed to 777)

https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1782778837958262911
He seems quite reliable for Everton news so I'd say this is accurate.  How long can they go on borrowing for?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12697 on: April 23, 2024, 04:52:22 pm »
I don't think there's really a plan beyond scraping by for as long as possible in the hopes that a deal materialises before it all falls to pieces.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12698 on: April 23, 2024, 05:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 23, 2024, 02:29:30 pm
I'm telling ya, they are trying to get to the end of the PL season so the administration points don't come off this years total. I bet if they get 10 points clear they go early (we need to stop them by beating them wednesday)

Think that sort of thing got stopped Leeds did that last game of a season once when 3 points behind and way behind on GD so decided to take the hit as they knew they were going anyway.

Although that was in the championship down to league one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12699 on: April 23, 2024, 06:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on April 23, 2024, 04:39:04 pm
He seems quite reliable for Everton news so I'd say this is accurate.  How long can they go on borrowing for?

Until nobody is prepared to lend them money anymore.

If they go into administration, then not only do they get a 10 point deduction, but whoever the administrators are will immediately look to trim the wage bill and raise capital through player sales. They will likely end up selling Beto before they've even paid any money for him. :lmao

Their squad will be in pieces by the start of next season. Their only hope is that administration can balance their books before they go down, because the EFL will rip them to pieces over finance violations.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12700 on: Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm »
These c*nts need fucking drug testing after Derby games. Run around like wild rabid animals. But only ever against us
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12701 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm
These c*nts need fucking drug testing after Derby games. Run around like wild rabid animals. But only ever against us

It's easy enough when you're reffed differently.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12702 on: Yesterday at 09:53:19 pm »
Most pathetic club in the country.

Another completely pathetic season achieving the square route of fuck all. Hovered round the relegation zone again. On the brink of administration. But hey ho, manage to beat Liverpool which is probably better than winning a trophy.

Fuck off James Maddison.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:53:19 pm
Most pathetic club in the country.

Another completely pathetic season achieving the square route of fuck all. Hovered round the relegation zone again. On the brink of administration. But hey ho, manage to beat Liverpool which is probably better than winning a trophy.

Fuck off James Maddison.
Tick tock tick tock the money men who want it back don't stop.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12704 on: Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm »
They'll consider this season a success now for sure. Can't be liquidated soon enough, small time twats.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12705 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm »
One team tried hard, that's all
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Won their cup final but the bigger picture says no trophies since 1995. Count the years bluenoses.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
There's gonna be some sore heads in Rhyl tomorrow morning
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12708 on: Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm »
The last time they beat us at Goodison my son had just started walking. Hes doing his GCSEs next year. Shit c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12709 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm »
They'll at least have this memory to keep them warm as they enter administration on the freezing dockside.

That being said, if you'd offered them a choice between ending our title hopes tonight or winning their first trophy in decades, they'd have chosen this option in a heartbeat, so you can't blame them for enjoying their 'silverware'.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12710 on: Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm »
Imagine knowing your players don't give a crap about you or your football club unless they're playing Liverpool.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12711 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
No point being sour about this, they wanted it way, way more and got the result they deserved. If our players can't get up for this game they don't understand. It's on them to be motivated when playing local rivals.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12712 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Well, they got their reason for a year end DVD.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12713 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm
No point being sour about this, they wanted it way, way more and got the result they deserved. If our players can't get up for this game they don't understand. It's on them to be motivated when playing local rivals.

Imagine if they wanted every game the same way. They might even achieve something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Let them have their night, weve been woeful for weeks but still finishing with more than double their points tally and a trophy in the bag.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Hope they go under.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12716 on: Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm »
May have saved Dyche's job for him.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12717 on: Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm
There's gonna be some sore heads in Rhyl tomorrow morning
Certainly not in Liverpool. I'm just on my way out of town and it's like a graveyard.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
1995
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12719 on: Today at 01:13:22 am »
Just in case anyone doubted that the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty was not a bitter blue (remember his recent online slip)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c6pywzp3720o


