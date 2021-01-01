« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:31:32 pm
Problem is Forest are also up for a deduction. Luton need to be aiming for 35 points. I can't see them getting much more than 30 points. Everton and Forest could have 4-8 points deducted, but they will both appeal.

Luton need three wins and two draws to stand a chance. Based on their form over the season, the odds of them getting results like that in their last seven games seems remote to me.

The farce of it all is, with points deductions and appeals in play, a team could stay up on as little as 30-32 points. If that team happens to be Everton it'll be obscene.

Forest have had their deduction.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,445
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12121 on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
Forest have had their deduction.

thanks, I didn't know. But they are appealing it. Of course, odds are against them getting them back, but it still muddies the waters.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12122 on: Yesterday at 05:41:15 pm
I wouldn't be shocked if the deduction puts Everton in the bottom three at the end of the season and on appeal the deduction is reduced by whatever amount gets them safe, due to the independent panel deciding two punishments in one season is unfair.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12123 on: Yesterday at 05:47:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:19:08 am
And in 10/11 they were only one place and a few points behind us and beat us fairly comprehensively in the league that season while Hodge laughed and joked with Moyes. They subsequently finished above us the next two seasons in the league. That says more about us at the time, but bear in mind the amount of money they spent not long after that with Moshiri.
I remember them saying that if only they had money, they'd easily eclipse us.  :lmao

Those comments aged incredibly badly.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 09:58:32 am
Everton = freeloaders. Dont want to put the work and effort into anything. Want everything gifted to them coz they are a little old club.
This is so true. They wanted a free stadium. They want success without having to build the mentality that helps acquire it. They want success without having to put the work in. They feel entitled simply because they share a City with a global powerhouse. I honestly don't think I've ever come across a more lazy club and fanbase. They want everything, but are willing to do nothing to achieve it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,445
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:41:15 pm
I wouldn't be shocked if the deduction puts Everton in the bottom three at the end of the season and on appeal the deduction is reduced by whatever amount gets them safe, due to the independent panel deciding two punishments in one season is unfair.

I'm not entirely sure of that. Whilst I think the bottom three is largely set now, if Everton were to be relegated via a points deduction, I think it would set a very bad precedent for the appeals panel to reduce the punishment to the point they escape, especially as the appeal would likely not be decided until around June.

But then, this IS the Premier League we're talking about. Incompetence is their hallmark.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,807
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:31:32 pm
Problem is Forest are also up for a deduction. Luton need to be aiming for 35 points, regardless. I can't see them getting much more than 30 points. Everton and Forest could have 4-8 points deducted, but they will both appeal.

Luton need three wins and two draws to stand a chance. Based on their form over the season, the odds of them getting results like that in their last seven games seems remote to me.

The farce of it all is, with points deductions and appeals in play, a team could stay up on as little as 30-32 points. If that team happens to be Everton it'll be obscene.

The precedent has now been set though with the Everton appeal. They received 6 points last time and that was with two mitigations, it being a first offence and the fact that they had a positive trend of losses. That for me means they will receive a bigger points deduction.

If it's 8 then they have to gain more points in their remaining than both Burnley and Forest unless another team capitulates.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,807
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 06:34:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm
I'm not entirely sure of that. Whilst I think the bottom three is largely set now, if Everton were to be relegated via a points deduction, I think it would set a very bad precedent for the appeals panel to reduce the punishment to the point they escape, especially as the appeal would likely not be decided until around June.

But then, this IS the Premier League we're talking about. Incompetence is their hallmark.

The backstop is after the end of the season but the reality is that any appeals will be dealt with before the last game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,445
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
The precedent has now been set though with the Everton appeal. They received 6 points last time and that was with two mitigations, it being a first offence and the fact that they had a positive trend of losses. That for me means they will receive a bigger points deduction.

If it's 8 then they have to gain more points in their remaining than both Burnley and Forest unless another team capitulates.

Plenty of scope for that, unfortunately.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,807
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
Plenty of scope for that, unfortunately.

Even a six-point deduction would leave Everton 5 behind Forest, 8 behind Brentford and 10 behind Palace.

Burnley are on a decent run unbeaten in 4 and have taken 6 points from them 4 games. A Burnley win at the weekend could be the tipping point for Everton and especially the fans.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm
I'm not entirely sure of that. Whilst I think the bottom three is largely set now, if Everton were to be relegated via a points deduction, I think it would set a very bad precedent for the appeals panel to reduce the punishment to the point they escape, especially as the appeal would likely not be decided until around June.

But then, this IS the Premier League we're talking about. Incompetence is their hallmark.

I think it would be ridiculous but it's exactly what I expect to happen, largely due to these punishments seemingly being completely arbitrary.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,445
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12131 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:51:08 pm
Even a six-point deduction would leave Everton 5 behind Forest, 8 behind Brentford and 10 behind Palace.

Burnley are on a decent run unbeaten in 4 and have taken 6 points from them 4 games. A Burnley win at the weekend could be the tipping point for Everton and especially the fans.

Here's hoping. They're just as likely to screw it up the way Leicester did last season though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12132 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
I couldnt lob a kid very far, why i chose LFC.

That's what these are for



Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,834
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12133 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
That's what these are for





Treboochet?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,757
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12134 on: Today at 01:30:36 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Treboochet?

well done.

Siege Warfare humor is niche but deffo something I appreciate.
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12135 on: Today at 08:50:07 am
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #12136 on: Today at 08:54:10 am
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 01:30:36 am
well done.

Siege Warfare humor is niche but deffo something I appreciate.

Booooollista?
Samboooooca?
Logged
