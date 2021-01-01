I wouldn't be shocked if the deduction puts Everton in the bottom three at the end of the season and on appeal the deduction is reduced by whatever amount gets them safe, due to the independent panel deciding two punishments in one season is unfair.



I'm not entirely sure of that. Whilst I think the bottom three is largely set now, if Everton were to be relegated via a points deduction, I think it would set a very bad precedent for the appeals panel to reduce the punishment to the point they escape, especially as the appeal would likely not be decided until around June.But then, this IS the Premier League we're talking about. Incompetence is their hallmark.