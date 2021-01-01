Our kid moved there mid 90s when they had 1 child, the other 3 were born in Bournemouth but are all reds. I've met quite a few scousers down there, loads live in Boscombe and even one of my ma's mates brothers in an offy.



Yep, I remember stories of locals down there moaning because there were scousers everywhere. Loads set up home around those parts. The families they raised will tend to follow family tradition and support their parents' home city club. I'm sure there's a fair few blues down there who maybe got tickets the other day, only to see their County Road buddies slagging them off.The non-local thing is something bitters always use to slag our fans off, but they forget that scousers left Liverpool and looked for work all over England and Europe. Many settled away from this city, but come home to see us play, as do their offspring in many cases. My partner's family went to places such as the Channel Islands, Germany, Isle of Wight, London and she also went to Alaska, Canada, USA than Bavaria and London too. Others she went with have settled out in some of those places. Imagine being a blue descendant of an ex-pat Scouse though, getting "Fuckin' Wool" screamed in their faces if they manage to get a ticket for the Everton end when they play somewhere down south, by some dickhead from Wales or Spellow Lane.