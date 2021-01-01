As an aside, I've never known a bunch of fans react so rabidly to a points deduction before. Obviously none will be happy, but most just accept it with perhaps a few pockets of protest.



This has been a concerted and incredibly loud campaign, using a lot of misinformation, downright lies and finger-pointing whataboutery.



In some ways, you have to admire them - but then, it's the Scouse spirit - yet in others it's fucking infuriating that they've managed to get so many people on their side and that reduction-to-the-deduction was annoying (but even then, most fans weren't prepared to accept it or any punishment)



