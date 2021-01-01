« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 534898 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm
Will Evertons second points deduction for more rule breaking happen within this season?


Yes. The timetable for both them and Forest to know the punishment is early-April.

The problem then is that each would have 7 days to appeal. And the deadline for concluding any appeal is 24th May, 5 days after the PL season ends.

But the PL is adamant that any penalties be applied this season. The only reason Everton didn't last season is that they deliberately delayed submitting all their accounts, which tripped the penalty into this season.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm »
As an aside, I've never known a bunch of fans react so rabidly to a points deduction before. Obviously none will be happy, but most just accept it with perhaps a few pockets of protest.

This has been a concerted and incredibly loud campaign, using a lot of misinformation, downright lies and finger-pointing whataboutery.

In some ways, you have to admire them - but then, it's the Scouse spirit - yet in others it's fucking infuriating that they've managed to get so many people on their side and that reduction-to-the-deduction was annoying (but even then, most fans weren't prepared to accept it or any punishment)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,523
  • Big in Japan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 04:14:21 pm »
I'm going to call it now, Forest and Everton both get points deducted in April, at the end of the season Everton will be in 18th, 2 points behind Forest, then on May 24th they will reduce Everton's deduction by 3 points and maintain Forest's.

They are protected by the devil
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 04:17:14 pm »
Everton stay up on last day of season again, bitters invading the pitch, then its announced their appeal against a second points deduction has failed, sending them down.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool cruise to victory to win the title.

It could happen
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,453
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:17:14 pm
Everton stay up on last day of season again, bitters invading the pitch, then its announced their appeal against a second points deduction has failed, sending them down.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool cruise to victory to win the title.

It could happen

I really want to see the mental gymnastics at the Emirates on the final day with Arsenal starting 1 point ahead of LFC. EFC Need to win to stay up, but doing so hands LFC the title. Draw or loss relegates them.
I really can't imagine what they'd actually want. Probably to deny LFC the title and go down.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,816
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10845 on: Yesterday at 05:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 04:14:21 pm
I'm going to call it now, Forest and Everton both get points deducted in April, at the end of the season Everton will be in 18th, 2 points behind Forest, then on May 24th they will reduce Everton's deduction by 3 points and maintain Forest's.

They are protected by the devil
There's literally no justifiable grounds to do that. There would be an outcry, not to mention extreme pressure on the panel not to let them off the hook AGAIN, penalising other clubs in the process.

I agree on the 18th finish though. They deserve relegation.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,599
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10846 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
I really want to see the mental gymnastics at the Emirates on the final day with Arsenal starting 1 point ahead of LFC. EFC Need to win to stay up, but doing so hands LFC the title. Draw or loss relegates them.
I really can't imagine what they'd actually want. Probably to deny LFC the title and go down.
It's a no brainer. They'd rather go down and deny us the title. No question.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10847 on: Yesterday at 06:16:15 pm »
They would rather go bust than see us win the league.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,693
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10848 on: Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 06:16:15 pm
They would rather go bust than see us win the league.

They may get to see both...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,723
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10849 on: Yesterday at 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:14:43 am
I actually half agree on his point, if the charges aren't based on this seasons rule breaks, then just apply the points deductions next season. Have it as a rule to make it clear, any point deductions will be decided by X date before the season starts.

As it is now, you're going to have Forest, Luton, Brentford, Palace and who ever else possibly going into the last game or even ending the season with no idea who will be relegated and what deductions are yet to come.

The issue there is that you are already moving the penalty away from when it took place due to the account reporting period, pushing it out further just makes that worse.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,891
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10850 on: Yesterday at 07:16:16 pm »
With Leicester, Leeds and Southampton in the mix for promotion, maybe the further points deductions should be next season? Not only are those teams likely to be much stronger than the current crop of fodder near the bottom, but it would be poetic justice for deductions to relegate Everton with them back in the PL. 'Cause Everton aren't bouncing back up. The EFL will rip their finances to shreds.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,816
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10851 on: Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:16:16 pm
With Leicester, Leeds and Southampton in the mix for promotion, maybe the further points deductions should be next season? Not only are those teams likely to be much stronger than the current crop of fodder near the bottom, but it would be poetic justice for deductions to relegate Everton with them back in the PL. 'Cause Everton aren't bouncing back up. The EFL will rip their finances to shreds.
I'm sure Rick 'Coco' Parry will take no delight in that task.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10852 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm
I'm sure Rick 'Coco' Parry will take no delight in that task.


The fewm and conspiracy bollocks would be wonderful to behold.

The Sly 6 would presumably have much longer reach than just within the PL.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10853 on: Today at 12:49:57 am »
As I said before administration seems their only way out. They're at a £20m a month deficit as is and they still have to finish BMD. The only way that works is if they sell any player of value they have and then they're right back to being relegated regardless. Kind of wonder why the PL hasn't been more forceful in dealing with this in the face of a potential regulator being appointed which is what all of the PSR stuff is now trying to ward off.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
  • Six times...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10854 on: Today at 12:58:41 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:49:57 am
As I said before administration seems their only way out. They're at a £20m a month deficit as is and they still have to finish BMD. The only way that works is if they sell any player of value they have and then they're right back to being relegated regardless. Kind of wonder why the PL hasn't been more forceful in dealing with this in the face of a potential regulator being appointed which is what all of the PSR stuff is now trying to ward off.

Either the PL are doing a really clever job of looking stupid, or some brown bags are being accepted, or both. Or theyre just really stupid. Whatevers going on, hopefully the Ev go down.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10855 on: Today at 01:09:16 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
Good points there, Elzar.
I was thinking more or less the same after I read the Dyche comments.
I agree with him in some ways but then it suits Everton (at the moment) to push a second deduction into next year (albeit that's based on panic and optimism)
Personally I take the view that its a bit like administration, as soon as that is announced, 9 points, no argument. With this, make the clubs publish accounts by a date (asap, preferably before christmas), over by £1, penalty imposed (6 points seems the benchmark)
Remember a £1 is £109,500,001 losses
Maybe a second rule is needed though that for every £xm over the £109.5, another 3 points are added, to stop clubs from loading losses into one period.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,072
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #10856 on: Today at 03:35:32 am »
The penalty being given on the same season is fine for me. That the penalty and then its appeal can go beyond the season is absurd.

If youre safe by a point on the last day of the season, with Forest a point behind you, you cant celebrate staying up. Its like VAR, but on an atomic scale.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 