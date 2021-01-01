I blame Hans Segars.





I think that game was the most important in their recent history.I'm gonna go with the Red Dwarf Ace Rimmer theory:Imagine in a parallel universe Segars wasn't on the take and Everton go down. The shame is palpable, from champions to relegation in less than a decade. The club resets and gets back up at the first attempt. A new winning mentality is built at the club. Everton start playing with joy and take their fans on a ride of trophies able to compete with the best.Instead, their feral dogs of war took the club and the fans into vast depths of mediocrity and bitterness.Saying that, far too much red in Red Dwarf, Blue Midget suits them just fine.