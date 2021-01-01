I remember a better day with Everton. I don't remember their Holy Trinity - that was my dad's era, but I do remember the smashing side they had in the mid 1980s. I also remember our rivalry, but it seemed healthier at the time.



Over the years too many of their base have gone off the deep end and into a spiraling world of bitterness, raging against Liverpool and the wider footballing world, when they would have been a lot better served by looking inward, and getting their own house in order.



It saddens me to say it, as I am well aware of how they stood with us for justice for the 96 (97) but I think they have a bit more to go before they hit rock bottom. That will probably come when they are relegated, possibly on the back of also going into administration.



At that point they will have two options. Fade into oblivion, while raging against the world. Or, dust themselves down, regroup, cut their cloth accordingly, and start building a football club again.



A reset is possible, and it might just come with a new stadium and the promise of a better future. But too many of them are detached from reality at present, as they did cheat, they did cook the books, they did miss their financial target by quite a margin, and other clubs who kept to the rules were relegated. Come clean Everton! Come clean! And redemption might be possible.