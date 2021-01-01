« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 479177 times)

So its red cartel now and cheating scumbags sticking together, blame everyone else but themselves ;D

I hope that idiot isnt actually from Liverpool, imagine brown nosing fanbases that sing feed the Scousers on a regular basis.

Never fails to amuse/amaze me how Everton fans ignore that they as a club have suffered as much as anyone from Man Citys cheating and blood money, as before they whre bought Everton where regularly finishing above them. Same now goes with Newcastle. Its like a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome with them.
Even if they did ugnore all that shite and liked to think they were some valiant underdog alongside some of those other names, saudicastle and 115 fc are the obvious exceptions that it would just be complete batshittery on the part of bitters to align themselves with them.
good word to use when discussing Everton.  "I think I'll uggg!nore them"
I remember a better day with Everton. I don't remember their Holy Trinity - that was my dad's era, but I do remember the smashing side they had in the mid 1980s. I also remember our rivalry, but it seemed healthier at the time.

Over the years too many of their base have gone off the deep end and into a spiraling world of bitterness, raging against Liverpool and the wider footballing world, when they would have been a lot better served by looking inward, and getting their own house in order.

It saddens me to say it, as I am well aware of how they stood with us for justice for the 96 (97) but I think they have a bit more to go before they hit rock bottom. That will probably come when they are relegated, possibly on the back of also going into administration.

At that point they will have two options. Fade into oblivion, while raging against the world. Or, dust themselves down, regroup, cut their cloth accordingly, and start building a football club again.

A reset is possible, and it might just come with a new stadium and the promise of a better future. But too many of them are detached from reality at present, as they did cheat, they did cook the books, they did miss their financial target by quite a margin, and other clubs who kept to the rules were relegated. Come clean Everton! Come clean! And redemption might be possible.
preach!

it won't make any difference, they won't listen.  but preach away.  :)
Totally unintentional, but it does seem to fit them doesn't it.  ;D
Is it Friday yet......
