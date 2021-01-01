Perhaps someone can answer this one for me- why is Moshiri so adamant about selling to 777? As the long post above indicated, this is now week 21 of what should've been a process that took half as long. I don't understand why Moshiri didn't look around for new investors around week 14. (I sort of understand why he's not doing that NOW, as the post touched upon- what investor is going to want to pay all that debt for a club that might be relegated?)



It's always just seemed odd how it was 777 or no one for Moshiri.