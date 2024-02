One from 21 years ago.HighlightsListen to the crowd booing.Andy Gray’s bitter commentary along with you know who.Shite players in blue, being told they are shite by their own fans.Any challenge by Liverpool being screamed as a foul,Any fouls by a blue are fair tacklesRooney telling Mike Riley to fuck off after every fouls he commitsAle house football.Feral fans having to be restrained by stewards, whilst snarling at Liverpool players as they take corners.Goodness were weren’t great, but at least we tried to play football.